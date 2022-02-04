Readout: Vice President Harris, HHS Secretary Becerra Swear In Members of President Biden's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders

Vice President Harris, Commission Co-Chairs HHS Secretary Becerra and U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Tai, and Ambassador Susan Rice Congratulate Newly Appointed Commissioners During Historic Event

On February 3, 2022, Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra swore in 23 members of President Joe Biden’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders. They were joined by U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai, who serves as Commission Co-Chair alongside Secretary Becerra and delivered congratulatory remarks.

The Commission will advise the President on ways the public, private and non-profit sectors can work together to advance equity, justice, and opportunity for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) communities.

Read the Commissioners’ biographies.

“We know there's still a lot of work to do in an affirmative way, in a purposeful way, in an intentional way about ensuring that people are engaged, that they are involved, and that we are relevant to the way that they are experiencing and living life, and that we are connected with their goals and their dreams for themselves, for their families, and for their community. And that's why it's so important to have you all as the leaders that you are together in this advisory group, because the work that you will do is to give us candid feedback,” said Vice President Harris to the Commissioners. “On behalf of the President and myself, thank you yet again for the life that you have chosen to live, which has been a life of leadership and service.”

“The Commissioners you see today represent not only subject matter experts who are recognized in their fields, but also visionary leaders who reflect the strength and diversity of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander community,” said HHS Secretary Becerra. “From addressing anti-Asian hate and bias, to COVID-19 recovery, to the need for better data on AA and NHPI communities and resources for limited English proficient individuals, the needs of our AA and NHPI communities are wide-ranging, unique, and urgent for us to address. Together, with the leadership of our Commissioners, we will work to ensure that our nation lives up to its founding ideals, and that the American Dream is within reach for every AA and NHPI family.”

Also providing opening remarks were Ambassador Susan Rice, Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council; Erika Moritsugu, Deputy Assistant to the President and AA and NHPI Senior Liaison; and Krystal Ka‘ai, Executive Director of the White House Initiative and President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.