Potential Supreme Court nominee Kruger is described as a moderately liberal justice on California’s top court

Several publications describe Kruger, 45, as moderately liberal, while others note her ability to stay cool under pressure, an attribute that she displayed when arguing cases before the Supreme Court for the U.S. solicitor general’s office.
Feb 3, 2022
