Governor Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration In 17 Counties For Winter Weather Response

TEXAS, February 3 - February 3, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, the National Weather Service is predicting at least a quarter-inch of ice for Bosque, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Fannin, Grayson, Hopkins, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, and Williamson counties; and

WHEREAS, the previously listed counties have issued or are planning to issue local disaster declarations in response to this ice storm;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, do hereby certify that this ice storm poses an imminent threat of severe property damage, injury, or loss of life in Bosque, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Fannin, Grayson, Hopkins, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, and Williamson counties. In accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby declare a state of disaster in the previously listed counties based on the existence of such threat.

Pursuant to Section 418.017 of the code, I authorize the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to cope with this disaster.

Pursuant to Section 418.016 of the code, any regulatory statute prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business or any order or rule of a state agency that would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster shall be suspended upon written approval of the Office of the Governor. However, to the extent that the enforcement of any state statute or administrative rule regarding contracting or procurement would impede any state agency’s emergency response that is necessary to protect life or property threatened by this declared disaster, I hereby authorize the suspension of such statutes and rules for the duration of this declared disaster for that limited purpose.

Pursuant to 49 C.F.R. Section 390.23 and Chapter 644 of the Texas Transportation Code, I hereby declare a regional emergency due to this ice storm that justifies an exemption from the hours-of-service regulations in 49 C.F.R. Section 395.3 for motor carriers providing power line repairs to assist disaster relief in Texas.

In accordance with the statutory requirements, copies of this proclamation shall be filed with the applicable authorities.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed at my office in the City of

Austin, Texas, this the 3rd day of February, 2022.

GREG ABBOTT Governor