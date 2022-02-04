Submit Release
Re: US Rt 5 - Burke

State of Vermont

St. Johnsbury VSP

 

 

NEW RELEASE – HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION

 

In the area of 1520 US Rt 5 in Burke, the roadway is now open to all traffic.  Safe travels. 

In the area of 1520 US Rt 5 in Burke, the roadway is shut down to all traffic due to a traffic accident.  Further details are not available at this time. Please seek alternate routes, and travel safely. 

