Route 48 Long Run Road Closed Due to Flooding in White Oak Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that a portion of Route 48 (Long Run Road) in White Oak Borough, Allegheny County is closed to traffic due to flooding.

Route 48 (Long Run Road) is closed to traffic at the intersection of Cool Springs Road due to flooding. The road will remain closed until further notice. Motorists should utilize alternate routes.

