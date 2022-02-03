Submit Release
Governor Lee Proposes Significant Investments in Transportation and Infrastructure

Nashville, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) would receive more than $600 million as part of Governor Bill Lee’s FY22-23 Budget proposal.

“We have an obligation to future generations to invest in our roads and bridges and propel economic growth,” said Governor Lee. “Tennessee’s strong fiscal position allows us to make strategic investments in infrastructure and ensure progress on critical projects across the state.”

TDOT stands to gain $626.5 million that will go toward accelerating IMPROVE Act projects, interchange improvements in rural areas, and road infrastructure projects in our fastest-growing counties, to name a few.

·       Economic Development Projects = $77M

·       State Highway Partnership Program = $266M

·       Rural Interchange Improvement Program = $176M

·       IMPROVE Act Acceleration = $100M

·       Enhanced Litter Removal = $4M

·       Transportation Equity Fund = $3.5M

“Tennessee is one of only five states with no transportation debt,” said TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato. “We are excited and grateful for the additional funding that will no doubt keep us in good financial health and accommodate the ever-growing needs of our citizens,” added Galbato.

Click here for the list of 22 new projects planned for several counties across the state. These proposed projects address economic development, state highways, and Rural Interchange Improvements.

 

 

