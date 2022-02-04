Opt For Connectors Designed For Micro-Coax Cable Types In Applications With Limited Space
Amphenol RF expands its SMA connector series to include additional jack configurations designed exclusively for flexible micro-coax cable types.DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to expand our portfolio of ultraminiature products with the introduction of additional SMA jack configurations designed for various micro-coax cable types. Micro-coax cables allow for additional flexibility and less bulk which makes them the preferred choice in designs with space constraints. Ultraminiature SMA jacks are ideal for applications such as telecommunications and wireless technology.
SMA connectors are lightweight and compact and offer reliable RF performance up to 6 GHz. Their high-strength design and threaded coupling mechanism combat vibration which aids in providing secure mating. These SMA jacks are constructed with gold-plated, brass bodies with gold-plated, beryllium copper contacts. They utilize a larger back end to increase the compatibility options of other connectors that can be paired with them.
The additional jack configurations join a robust grouping of previously released RF connectors and cable assemblies designed for and on various micro-coax cable types. The high degree of flexibility that this cable group provides can stabilize the electrical characteristics even if bent. This added feature allows for more versatility and broad design possibilities.
For more information: SMA Straight Crimp Jack Connectors Datasheet
