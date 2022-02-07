Albers X GeekWire Tech Bowl 2022 to Rate the Best Big Game Ads from Tech Brands
What will be the best tech ads of the Big Game? Join Tech Bowl 2022 to find out. Sponsored by the Albers School of Business and Economics and GeekWire.
Seattle University's Albers School of Business and Economics launched their MBA in Sport and Entertainment Management in March 2021
Join Albers and GeekWire as they rate Super Bowl XVI ads from tech brands. Feb 17th, 5-6 pm. Sign up to get the Zoom link or the recording if you can't make it.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a hefty reported cost of $6.5 million for a 30-second spot, the return on investment (ROI) of a Super Bowl ad has always been a hotly debated topic among marketers. This hasn’t deterred big and emerging tech brands, however, which are increasingly making up a good portion of the ad lineup.
Why the Super Bowl? The annual event is viewed as the ultimate consumer outreach platform. Viewership figures are unparalleled and, in an age where advertising is seen as obtrusive, the audience actually looks forward to the ads. The onset of the pandemic in 2020 has also underscored how technology has become an intrinsic part of consumers’ lives. For tech brands looking to ramp up awareness and consumer adoption of their product/service, the Super Bowl may just be a worthwhile investment.
Join Albers and GeekWire as We Dissect the 2022 Super Bowl’s Best Tech Commercials
For 10 years, the Albers School of Business and Economics’ Marketing Professor Mathew Isaac has been rating Super Bowl ads using the ADPLAN framework devised by professors at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. This year, he and Assistant Marketing Professor Jennifer Hong will turn their analytical eyes on ads from tech brands. Which ones work? Which ones need more work? Which ones will cut through?
In collaboration with tech news publisher GeekWire and organized by the Seattle University chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA), Tech Bowl 2022 is open to anyone who is interested in advertising, marketing, sport marketing, and Super Bowl commercials. For students thinking of pursuing a degree in marketing, the event is a sneak peek at what Albers’ marketing program has to offer.
Sign up to join Isaac and Hong as they dissect this year’s crop of tech ads and share insights on effective ad creation:
• Tech Bowl 2022
• Thursday, February 17, 2022
• 5-6 p.m.
• Sign up to receive the Zoom link to attend
• Can’t make it? Sign up anyway to get a link to the recording
• Organized by the Seattle U American Marketing Association
• Brought to you by the Albers School of Economics and GeekWire
Meet Your Speakers Who Analyze Super Bowl Commercials
Mathew Isaac, PhD, joined the marketing department of Albers in 2011. His research focuses primarily on consumer judgment and decision-making, examining how contextual and motivational factors influence product evaluations and purchase intentions. He obtained his PhD in marketing at the Kellogg School of Management and his MBA, with concentrations in finance and strategic management, from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.
Jennifer Hong, PhD, has been an Assistant Professor of Marketing at Albers since 2019. Prior to earning her PhD in marketing from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business, she completed her master’s in Psychology at New York University and her BA in Economics at the University of Chicago. Hong teaches an introduction to marketing and marketing analytics to Albers students.
About Seattle U’s AMA
The Seattle University AMA Chapter has been organizing the Super Bowl Ad Review since its inception in 2013. SU AMA has been committed to providing opportunities for students to establish networking connections, delve into developmental career workshops, and hone leadership skills.
With over 50 members, we strive to help students make the most out of their university experience. We have hosted guest speakers from, and arrange headquarter tours to, many of Seattle’s largest organizations including Microsoft, Starbucks, Boeing, Nordstrom, and the Gates Foundation. We make marketing a force to unite students in achieving their goals.
The American Marketing Association is a professional association for marketing professionals with 38,000 members, 70 professional chapters, and 250 collegiate chapters across the United States.
What Methodology is Used to Review Super Bowl Ads?
The ADPLAN framework is a proprietary model created by professors at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. Professor Isaac says that successful commercials need to:
• Capture Attention
• Be Distinctive
• Communicate the brands’ Positioning
• Achieve strong Linkage between the content in the commercial and the brand name
• Result in positive Amplification after the ad airs, and
• Fit the Net equity that has been created by prior brand campaigns.
The Kellogg Bowl is an annual tradition worth checking out. Learn more about the Kellogg Super Bowl ad review, past results, and media coverage at the Kellogg Bowl site.
About the Albers School of Business and Economics
Located in the heart of Seattle, Seattle University’s Albers School of Business and Economics is one of the premier business schools in the Northwest United States. Small class sizes and low student-to-faculty ratios ensure that a student is never just a number. Students benefit from the school’s deep business connections through mentorships, internships, and employment opportunities. Finally, Albers is distinct for its 70+ year legacy in championing the responsibility of business to create a better society. Learn more about Albers at seattleu.edu/business.
