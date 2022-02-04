The Quantum Insider Report Forecasts Quantum Security Market Worth $10 Billion by 2030

The Quantum Insider launches the leading report on the Quantum Security Market

The Quantum Insider (TQI) releases its latest Quantum Security report that forecasts the overall Quantum Security market will be worth $10 billion by 2030.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum Insider (TQI) today releases its latest Quantum Security report that forecasts the overall Quantum Security market will be worth approximately $10 billion by 2030, growing at a circa 50% CAGR. The report, which was developed in partnership with Safe Quantum (SQ), is the most in-depth report now available in the market and includes details on the emerging ecosystem, latest technological developments and estimates on market size by different subsectors.

“The work builds on previous report releases by providing a detailed assessment of the market size for Quantum Encryption (QE), Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC), Quantum Internet and Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNG), said Alex Challans, CEO of The Quantum Insider.

“The technologies that underpin quantum security will be critical to the development of the entire quantum ecosystem,” said Challans. “At The Quantum Insider, we realize that important decisions will be made based on market data and we strive to provide the highest quality intelligence on the quantum technology market.”

The Quantum Security market has seen increasing interest internationally with recent developments in the private sector including the SPAC of Arqit and recent funding rounds from both PQShield and Quantropi. The market has also increasingly been a focal point for national policy makers with the USA and UK closely following technological progress in China.

Market sizes have been notoriously hard to obtain in the quantum technology sector due to the lack of publicly available data and the nascent nature of the industry. The TQI / SQ Quantum Security report has been developed through multiple expert interviews, large-scale surveys and price / volume data, and includes guidance on geographic and sub-sector trends. These “bottom-up” approaches have been triangulated to “top-down” assessments leveraging existing market information on the broader security market by sector.

The report is underpinned by careful triangulation to published metrics throughout

“We are entering the golden years of Quantum Security innovation. From the advanced development of QKD systems by Toshiba to the invention and commercialization of quantum memory operating at room temperature by innovative startup, Qunnect. These technologies will secure the future quantum internet,” said John Prisco, CEO of Safe Quantum.

The report covers circa 40 quantum security companies, the key players in the wider ecosystem and provides a detailed assessment of the key developments being seen across quantum encryption, post quantum cryptography and the quantum internet. It also provides a view on the market drivers and size, and the key market dynamics that executives should be aware of in the coming years.

More information on TQI reports can be found on the reports page.

The report is an ideal resource for investors, quantum security companies, academic and government organizations involved in the quantum technology market.

The full report can be purchased by contacting hello@thequantuminsider.com, and more information is available at www.thequantuminsider.com/reports.

About

The Quantum Insider

The Quantum Insider is the leading provider of data and intelligence on the quantum technology market. It serves global clients including national governments, prominent venture capital investors and quantum technology stakeholders.

www.thequantuminsider.com

Safe Quantum

Safe Quantum is a specialized international consulting firm advising its clients in the areas of quantum communications, quantum cryptography and the quantum internet. The company has special expertise in deploying quantum networking systems in emerging markets.

www.safequantum.com

