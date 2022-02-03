MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, January 24, 2022 to Monday, January 31, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, January 24, 2022, through Monday, January 31, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 65 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, January 24, 2022

A Desert Eagle .177mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-010-614

A Weatherby 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 4100 block of First Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-010-696

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Lang Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-010-923

A Springfield Armory XD 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Temple Hills, MD, and for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Entry, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-010-952

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-011-379

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Labrons Elwood Butler, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-011-387

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 19 Gen 4 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Carlos Emerson, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-011-401

A Smith & Wesson MP9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 Randolph Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-011-410

A Smith & Wesson Magnum .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 700 block 12th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-011-427

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 47 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 400 block of 32nd Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-011-551

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of H Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 67-year-old Keith Henry Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 22-011-564

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-011-570

A Smith & Wesson 357 Magnum .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 700 block of 12th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-011-611

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-011-666

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 3700 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Richard Tyric Correll Winchester, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 21-176-492

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Andre Jerome Barber, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-011-709

A Taurus Millennium PT111 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun, and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the Unit block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 13-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-011-894

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old James Joyner, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-011-897

A Glock 43x 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 700 block of 21st Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 26-year-old Reginald Rayshaun Little, of Northeast, D.C., and 25-year-old Dalonta Valeri Crudup, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-011-938

A Taurus PT140 Pro .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Jamonte Jeter, of Northwest, D.C., for Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Entry, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 22-011-953

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Kharma Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-012-060

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 22-012-087

A Taurus PT100 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Michael Anthony Samuels, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, No Permit, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-012-091

A Ruger LC9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Irvington Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Tracy Allen Douglas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-012-119

Thursday, January 27, 2022

A Taurus PT111 G2 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 500 block of Nicholson Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Henry Braxton Faison, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-012-161

Two Smith & Wesson SW9VE 9mm caliber handguns were recovered in the 5100 block of Jay Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-012-383

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Christopher Frink, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault with Intent to Kill, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-012-440

A Canik TP9 Elite 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Sean Albert Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-012-445

A “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Lorcin L9 9mm caliber handgun, and a Sentinel Hi-Standard R100 .22 caliber revolver were recovered in the 2100 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 14-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 14-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-012-470

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of E Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Shatiya Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Involuntary Manslaughter. CCN: 22-012-503

An Ithaca Mag 10 .10 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 1200 block of First Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 66-year-old Kenneth Jay Flynn, of Whitefish, MT, for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-012-517

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Deonte Davon Pearce, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-012-539

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Ruger 57 5.7x28mm caliber handgun, and a Smith & Wesson SW9VE 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Demetri Leon Henderson, of Northwest, D.C., 18-year-old Lewis Alexander Jones, IV, of Northeast, D.C., 22-year-old Sharif Malik Sissoko, of Adelphi, MD, and 18-year-old Amari Dakwon Miller, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Resisting Arrest, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-012-582

Friday, January 28, 2022

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 46th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-012-672

A handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Birney Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Daron Joseph Cottingham, of Northeast, D.C., for Armed Carjacking, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Failure to Appear, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 02-012-870

A .556 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle and a Glock 29 .10mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 3000 block of 24th Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-012-885

A Smith & Wesson MP Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Levis Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Decordre Chiles, of Southeast, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-012-978

A FNH FN 57 5.7x28mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Oklahoma Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-013-014

A Colt Buntline Scout .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 4400 block of Grant Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Jarmani Demonte Feemster, of Northeast, D.C., for Robbery, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-013-162

Saturday, January 29, 2022

A “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 35-year-old Phillip Daniel Swann, of Southeast, D.C., and 19-year-old Kayon Clark, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol/Public Intoxication, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-013-366

An HK USP 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 58-year-old Leon Kenneth Page, of Northeast, D.C., and 61-year-old Rose Page, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Counterfeit Tags. CCN: 22-013-419

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Ahmad Wallace, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Receiving/Possess Firearm having Serial Number Obliterated/Removed/Altered, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-013-498

Sunday, January 30, 2022

A Glock 31 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Sheridan Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Charles Derell Augburn, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-013-645

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Sheridan Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 61-year-old Edward Augburn, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-013-685

A Taurus .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-013-701

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of V Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Donell Eugene Wood, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-013-812

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 17th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Juwuan Tutt, of Northeast, D.C., 21-year-old Damian Lea, of Northeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Kamiyah Millington, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, No Permit and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-013-969

Monday, January 31, 2022

A Stoeger STR-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Mikial Amir Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (Prior Conviction), Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Leaving after Colliding, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-014-304

A Diamondback DB380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Condon Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Dayshawn Nolan, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-014-315

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Dominque Christian Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Destruction of Property, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-014-320

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Kaliq Thorne, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-014-362

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 500 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Darius David Rose, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-014-398

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

