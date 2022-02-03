Maine Students Selected for United States Senate Youth Program

The United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) has announces that high school students Ms. Eleanore Jean Allan-Rahill and Ms. Fallon Maria Eggett will join Senator Susan M. Collins and Senator Angus S. King in representing Maine during the 60th annual USSYP Washington Week, to be held March 6 – 9, 2022.

Eleanore Allan-Rahill of Orono and Fallon Eggett of Veazie were selected from among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the 104 member national student delegation who will each also receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the 2022 program will be held online, through a comprehensive and highly interactive virtual education and leadership forum.

The USSYP was created by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962 and has been sponsored by the Senate and fully funded by The Hearst Foundations since inception. Originally proposed by Senators Kuchel, Mansfield, Dirksen and Humphrey, the Senate leadership of the day, the impetus for the program as stated in Senate testimony is “to increase young Americans’ understanding of the interrelationships of the three branches of government, learn the caliber and responsibilities of federally elected and appointed officials, and emphasize the vital importance of democratic decision making not only for America but for people around the world.”

Each year, this extremely competitive program provides the most outstanding high school students – two from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity – with an intensive week-long study of the federal government and the people who lead it. The overall mission of the program is to help instill within each class of USSYP student delegates more profound knowledge of the American political process and a lifelong commitment to public service.

In addition to the program week, The Hearst Foundations provide each student with a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship with encouragement to continue coursework in government, history, and public affairs. All expenses for Washington Week are also provided by The Hearst Foundations; as stipulated in S.Res.324, no government funds are utilized.

Educator Shanna Goodall and Maine DOE Social Studies Specialist Joe Schmidt posing with Eleanore after giving her the news of her selection.

Eleanore Allan-Rahill, a senior at Orono High School, serves as the secretary of the Junior Board for the Maine chapter of Children’s International Summer Villages (CISV). She counts CISV as one of the most impactful organizations in her life and has held various local leadership roles and has attended national and international conferences through the organization. She was selected to represent her school at the Hugh O’Brian Maine Youth Leadership Seminar and New England Student Leadership Conference. She was the captain of her soccer team and is involved with other sports alongside the Gender Sexuality Alliance, Spanish Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, Spanish National Honor Society, Book Club, and mentoring younger students at her school through the “Riot Buddies” program. Eleanore has also received the Grade 10 English award, the National Bronze Award for Spanish achievement, and the Maine Youth Environmental Leader Scholarship to attend Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki.

Maine DOE Social Studies Specialist Joe Schmidt visiting Fallon’s school to give her the news of her selection.

Fallon Eggett, a senior at Bangor High School, serves as a representative on the Class Council. She holds leadership positions in Rho Kappa, the national Social Studies honor society, and Debate. She prides herself on engaging actively as the Bangor Junior ROTC executive officer and drill team commander, earning awards for her work within those ranks, such as the JROTC Superior Cadet award in grades 9-11, and the JROTC Order of the Daedalians award. She has been recognized as a National Merit Scholar semifinalist, and with the Speaking and Service Award from the National Speech and Debate Association. Fallon counts participation in the debate, drill, rifle, and lacrosse teams, and the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute among her valued affiliations.

Chosen as alternates to the 2022 program were Mr. Max Provencher, a resident of Prospect, who attends Searsport District High School and Ms. Stephanie Clisham, a resident of Winterport, who attends Hampden Academy.

Delegates and alternates are selected by the state departments of education nationwide and the District of Columbia and Department of Defense Education Activity, after nomination by teachers and principals. The chief state school officer for each jurisdiction confirms the final selection.

During the program week, the student delegates will attend online meetings and briefings with senators, the president, a justice of the Supreme Court, leaders of cabinet agencies, among others.

For more information please visit: www.ussenateyouth.org.