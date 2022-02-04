R3 Stem Cell Named to 20 Leading Companies of the Year for 2022

R3 Stem Cell is named as a 20 Leading Companies of the Year 2022 by Global Business Leaders Magazine. David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, is featured on the cover.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell has been named as one of the 20 Leading Companies of the Year for 2022 by Global Business Leaders Magazine. Founder and CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, is featured on the cover of the magazine.

For the past decade, R3 Stem Cell has gradually grown into the global leader in regenerative therapies, with 45 locations in six countries. Over 18,000 procedures have been performed in that time, including offering the top stem cell treatment in Mexico.

With R3 providing safe and effective clinical therapies that are extremely affordable, growth has been consistent even during the pandemic. In addition to providing successful therapies, R3 has been has been the distinguisher that offers patients accurate, comprehensive education.

According to Dr. Greene, "The educational offerings for both patients and providers have laid the groundwork for us to continuously expand as the most trusted regenerative therapies company in existence!"

Currently, R3's research team is on the verge of beginning several clinical trials with regenerative biologics. A partnership with the National University of Science and Technology was recently started to collaborate with the top University in Pakistan.

R3 Stem Cell has invested heavily in its education efforts to further the field of regenerative medicine. This includes the Stem Cell Master Class for patients, and its Stem Cell Training Course for providers.

Dr. Greene added, "Patients need accurate information to help make complicated medical decisions. Not biased, misleading info that pulls down the industry by unscrupulous competitors."

Global Business Leaders Mag focuses on exalting the contribution of leaders who have been the emissary for their respective industries. The sole mission is to inspire all new business entrepreneurs to begin their journey.

For individuals who desire a consultation to see if a regenerative therapy may help with the leader in stem cell therapy in United States and globally, call (844) GET-STEM or visit the website.