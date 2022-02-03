More about Tattnall County Man Arrested for Multiple Drug Charges

Reidsville, GA (February 2, 2022) – On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, Everette Demetrius Rollinson, age 42, of Reidsville, GA, was arrested following a drug investigation initiated by Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO) assisted by the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia Department of Community Supervision. During this investigation, a search warrant was executed at 147 Mallory Road in Reidsville, GA. GBI agents seized a quantity of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, multi-colored tablets suspected to be ecstasy, marijuana, drug related paraphernalia consistent with distribution, and a firearm. Rollinson was charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

This investigation was conducted to make an impact on the current street level drug distribution within Tattnall County and promote a safer place for productive citizens. SRDEO and the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office ask for your help. If you have information related to drug activity, please call the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 557-6777, or GBI-SRDEO at (912) 685-5345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. All tips are welcome, but keep in mind detailed information is needed in order to act.

Booking photos can be obtained from the Tattnall County Jail.

SRDEO covers a 39-county area in southeast Georgia.