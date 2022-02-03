Submit Release
Bald eagle found shot in Cedar Rapids, public help sought to find person responsible

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for help to identify the person responsible for shooting a bald eagle that was discovered in southeast Cedar Rapids on Jan. 9.

The DNR responded to a report of an injured bald eagle along the Cedar River near the Sac and Fox trail. The raptor was captured and taken to a local wildlife rehabilitator where the gunshot wound was discovered during examination. Due to the severity of the eagle’s injuries, it had to be euthanized.

Anyone with information is urged to call or email State Conservation Officer Travis Graves at 319-350-2863 or Travis.Graves@DNR.Iowa.gov, or call the Turn In Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-532-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

Callers to the TIP line may be eligible for a reward.

