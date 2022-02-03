DNR demonstrates AFO Siting Atlas at Pork Congress

Join Iowa DNR specialists in Booth 1409 to see how the updated AFO Siting Atlas works during Pork Congress next week.

The AFO (or animal feeding operations) Siting Atlas is a tool for producers and others to help locate the best site for building, expanding or modifying a confinement site. Once a site is chosen, the interactive Siting Atlas highlights the distances from most environmentally sensitive areas. Zoom in to find lakes, streams, alluvial soils, known sinkholes, public lands and more.

Find construction regulations for siting animal feeding operations on the recently updated AFO website. Or try out the AFO Siting Atlas from home.

The Pork Congress trade show is open 9 to 5 on Jan. 26 and 9 to 4 on Jan. 27 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.