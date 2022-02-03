Snowmobilers encouraged to use safe operating practices when riding on the Iowa Great Lakes

SPIRIT LAKE - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding snowmobilers operating on the Iowa Great Lakes to use caution as ice conditions change throughout the winter.

Freezing, thawing, and refreezing creates ice heaves, berms, and frozen drifts, and heavy snowmobile use has created ruts and rough ice. Snowfall and drifting snow can hide these obstructions.

Officers with the DNR said there were a number of incidents over the past week where snowmobilers have collided with these obstructions.

Snowmobilers should always use safe operating practices. Operate at reduced speeds to avoid colliding with hard to see obstacles.