Measure Raising Teacher Pay Passes Second Senate Committee

SANTA FE – Today, Senate Bill 14, Enacting the Clean Fuel Standard Act, successfully passed the Senate, receiving approval on the Floor (25-16).

This measure will bring economic investments to the state while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, the second largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in New Mexico. Additionally, implementing the Clean Fuel Standard Act will create opportunities for New Mexico’s agriculture industry to work hand-in-hand with energy producers to convert biomass, such as organic waste from pecan and chile farming, into clean, renewable energy.

The Clean Fuel Standard Act implements a market-based program to reduce greenhouse gas pollutants. If enacted, the Clean Fuel Standard Act will require fuel producers and importers to reduce the amount of carbon in fuels used in New Mexico — a 20% reduction (from 2018 levels) by 2030 and a 30% reduction by 2040. The Clean Fuel Standard Act does not apply to retailers of transportation fuels, like gas stations.

“I am proud to once again sponsor this game-changing legislation, which will solidify New Mexico’s standing as a leader in efforts to tackle climate change,” said bill sponsor Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque). “This act will have multiple positive impacts to the state: diversifying and stabilizing the economy, helping to improve and protect public health and our environment, supporting existing industries to transition to an emissions-free future, all while creating more clean energy jobs for New Mexicans.”

A study by the New Mexican Clean Fuels Coalition finds that if the Clean Fuel Standard Act is implemented, New Mexico would reduce its greenhouse emissions by the equivalent of 71,000 cars every year, for the next seven years. Additionally, a report by Adelante Consulting found that industries related to the in-state production of low-carbon fuels could see significant job growth in New Mexico and $47 million in carbon-reduction investments if a CFS program is implemented. A New Mexican Clean Fuel Standard is projected to spur over $470 million in direct capital investments throughout the state, creating 1,600 permanent jobs and 4,100 construction jobs.

If enacted, New Mexico would join three other states: Oregon, California, and Washington, which already have their own Clean Fuel Standard programs.

Senate Bill 14 now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.

