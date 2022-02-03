ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Feb. 4-7) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Parts of Interstate 10 near downtown Phoenix will be closed at times this weekend (Feb. 4-7) for scheduled cleaning and maintenance work in the Deck Park Tunnel, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Lane restrictions also are scheduled elsewhere on the Phoenix-area freeway system. Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes as needed and use caution while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Eastbound I-10 closed between the I-10 "Stack" interchange and Seventh Street from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 5) for tunnel maintenance. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 at the Stack closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 19th and Seventh avenues closed. PRIMARY DETOUR: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour on southbound I-17 starting at the Stack interchange and reconnect with I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Westbound I-10 closed between the I-17 "Split" interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 6) for tunnel maintenance. Southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Street. The westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open but traffic will need to exit to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Washington Street also limited to travel to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. PRIMARY DETOUR: Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can use northbound I-17 to connect with I-10 at the Stack interchange (north of Van Buren Street).

I-10 narrowed to one lane in both directions between Verrado Way and Watson Road in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 5) and from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 6) for widening project. Please allow extra travel time and use caution when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Note: Westbound I-10 off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at Miller Road closed until mid-March for reconstruction. Detours are in place via Watson Road and Yuma Road.

Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Pima Road/Princess Drive and Tatum Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5) for pavement marking work. Westbound Loop 101 on- and off-ramps within the work zone will remain open. Please use caution in all work zones.

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between I-17 and Seventh Street and between 56th and 64th streets from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 6) for pavement marking work. Eastbound on- and off-ramps within the work zones will remain open. Please use caution in all work zones.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

