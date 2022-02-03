Submit Release
Find Wilson Park Lake Water Quality Improvement Plan online

LENNOX – Iowans interested in results of a DNR study to improve water quality in Wilson Park Lake in Taylor County can view a presentation on DNR’s YouTube channel.

Wilson Park Lake is on the state’s list of impaired waters for high levels of algae. The current study, or DNR water quality improvement plan, shows how too much phosphorus in the lake has caused these problems. The algae levels impact recreation on the lake.

Planners explored the amounts and sources of phosphorus entering the lake. Highlights of the plan include potential solutions to reduce those levels and work toward fixing the problem. The document is designed as a guide for local resource agencies, partners, stakeholders and residents to improve the lake. 

The presentation is available now at youtube.com/iowadnr through March 7. The full document can be downloaded from the DNR’s watershed improvement website.

Submit public comments on the plan by March 7 by email to roger.bruner@dnr.iowa.gov or mail to Roger Bruner, care of Iowa DNR, Wallace State Office Building, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.

After gathering Iowans’ comments, the DNR will forward the final plan, also called by its technical name of Total Maximum Daily Load, to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for approval.

