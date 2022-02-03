Air Quality permits under review, February 3, 2022

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft.

Johnson County Loparex LLC – 2000 Industrial Park Road, Iowa City. The application was submitted to operate their existing coated and laminated paper, NEC facility. The public comment period ends March 12.

Muscatine County Gerdau, Inc. – 1500 West Third St., Wilton. The application was submitted to operate their existing blast furnaces and steel mills facility. The public comment period ends March 5.

Palo Alto County Ag Processing Inc. - Emmetsburg – 4739 380th St., Emmetsburg. The application was submitted to operate their existing soybean oil mills facility. The public comment period ends March 5.

Winnebago County Winnebago Industries, Inc. – Forest City – 605 W. Crystal Lake Road, Forest City. The application was submitted to operate their existing motor homes facility. The public comment period ends March 5.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Des Moines County Interstate Power and Light Company – Burlington Generating Station – 4282 Sullivan Slough Road, Burlington. Project No. 21-256. Interstate Power and Light Company’s Burlington Generating Station produces and sells electricity. This project sets lower emission limits on nitrous oxides (NOx) in order for the facility to show no exceedances of the health-based ambient air quality standards for NOx. The public comment period runs from Feb. 4 – March 7. Requests for a public hearing must be submitted by Feb. 8