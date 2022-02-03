Submit Release
Environmental Protection Commission to meet on 15th

DES MOINES - Commissioners have a short agenda at the Feb. 15 meeting of the Environmental Protection Commission.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in DNR’s conference room 2N, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines. The public can also attend via video conference or by phone. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/rzo-uidn-tvg. To join by phone, call 631-618-4607, and enter the PIN code of 484 733 354 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Alicia Plathe at Alicia.Plathe@dnr.iowa.gov or to DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.

Commissioners will be asked to approve a contract amendment that enhances construction permitting features in Iowa EASY Air, DNR’s online air quality permit application system.

A petition for rulemaking from the Iowa Environmental Council and the Environmental Law and Policy Center is also up for the commission’s consideration. The petition requests revisions to rules on siting animal feeding operations.

In other action, commissioners will discuss plans for their biennial report.

The complete agenda follows:

  • Approval of Agenda
  • Approval of the Minutes
  • Monthly Reports
  • Director’s Remarks
  • Contract Amendment #6 to existing contract with enfoTech & Consulting, Inc.
  • Response to the Iowa Environmental Council and Environmental Law and Policy Center 567 IAC 65 Petition for Rulemaking
  • General Discussion
  • Items for Next Month’s Meeting
    • March 15—EPC Business Meeting and State Hygienic Lab Tour
    • April 19—EPC Business Meeting

Find the complete agenda and more information under Environmental Protection Commission.

Commissioners include: Ralph Lents, Menlo, chair; Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights, vice chair; Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton, secretary;  Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Amy Echard, Farmersburg; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director. 

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

