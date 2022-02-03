DNR enforcement actions, published 2/3/2022

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Appanoose County Hill Phoenix, Inc dba Hill Phoenix Specialty Products Maintain records and comply with all air quality construction permit requirements; submit within 30 days all records required by permits and permit exemptions; and pay a $6,500 administrative penalty.

Delaware County Ken Ries Pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Muscatine County City of Conesville Comply with all terms of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit; immediately retain a certified wastewater operator; and pay a $2,484 administrative penalty.