St. Petersburg Doctors Selected as Enterprising Women of the Year

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box!, a primary, urgent, and holistic care medical facility, announced today that its founders have been selected to receive the 2021 Enterprising Women of the Year Award. The award is presented by Enterprising Women magazine and is an annual tribute to the world’s top women entrepreneurs. This is the 19th year that the award has been presented. Drs. Lana Garner and Leah Teekell-Taylor are recognized in the $1 million to $2 million annual revenue category.

The Enterprising Women of the Year Award is widely considered one of the most prestigious recognition programs for women business owners in the U.S. and globally. To win, nominees must demonstrate that they have fast-growth businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship and stand out as leaders in their communities. Many of the honorees also serve as leaders of the key organizations that support the growth of women’s entrepreneurship.

Under the leadership of Drs. Lana Garner and Leah Teekell-Taylor, DOCS Outside the Box! has experienced a period of rapid growth. Over the last 2 years, the company has doubled its revenue and added multiple medical providers. They are currently working on establishing their second location slated for the Westly Chapel / Lutz area.

“We are very excited to be selected as a recipient of the award,” said Lana Garner, DOM of DOCS Outside the Box! “We have worked extremely hard to build our business and are honored to be selected from an exceptional panel of candidates from across the United States.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.