Lake Cascade and Payette Lake ice conditions - Feb. 2, 2022

On Wednesday, February 2 we checked conditions on Cascade and Payette Lakes. New snow has fallen on each lake, but not very much of it. In general ice conditions are good. The weekend weather forecast looks to have single digit nighttime temperatures and daytime highs near 35 degrees. These temps should further facilitate great conditions for ice fishing, but be aware that surface conditions will likely soften in the afternoons and could make travel difficult. Another ice update will be posted next week. STAY TUNED!

Lake Cascade

At the Sugarloaf Access area (central) I measured six inches of clear ice underneath nine inches of white ice followed by three inches of snow. At the Crown Point access area (south end), I measured six inches of clear ice underneath seven inches of white ice followed by three inches of snow. Both measurements were taken no further then 200 yards from shore. With current ice conditions, travel on the lake is suitable for snowmachines and by foot. We've seen lots of ATV's on the lake as well lately, and UTVs to a lesser degree. While morning surface conditions are suitable for these methods of travel, be aware that the surface will soften up in the afternoons and wheeled vehicles have a high likelihood of digging trenches and getting stuck. UTVs are NOT recommended on Cascade.

The fishing has been outstanding on Lake Cascade recently. Surface conditions are perfect for travel (minimal snow and slush) and there are lots of perch around. Although folks are seeing lots of perch on fish finders and cameras, the bite has been a little slow. The perch are gorging on midge larvae (folks are calling them 'blood worms') at the bottom of the lake right now, so you're going to have to offer them a meal they can't refuse! I like to pound the bottom a little with my jig to stir up the midge larvae and create a feeding frenzy, then bring my jig up a few feet and watch the fish follow. This will at least help you see if there are any fish interested in what you're offering. There are tons of small perch around right now, but we're also getting lots of reports of perch over 2.5 pounds lately.

We've been hearing reports of poor parking practices at many of the access areas this year. Please be courteous of your fellow anglers. Consolidate your vehicles in parking areas to allow maximum optimization of parking. Make sure you're not preventing anyone from getting out when they're done fishing for the day, and clean up after yourselves and look after each other.

Payette Lake

Conditions have improved recently on Payette Lake with ice observed on all parts of the lake. I measured ice at two locations. At the Mile High Marina boat ramp (south end), I measured seven inches of clear ice underneath two inches of white ice followed by five inches of snow. At the North Beach access area (north end), I measured six inches of clear ice underneath two inches of white ice followed by seven inches of snow. Both measurements were taken no further then 100 yards from shore. Foot travel is the ONLY recommended method on Payette Lake.

If you're looking to target big Lake Trout on Payette, look for structure. Lake Trout like to hang out at the edges of drop-offs and on underwater ridges in the 30-50ft depth range. You can find bathymetric contour maps of Payette Lake online, to help you find some of these target areas. TIP: they're eating kokanee. Kokanee abundance has been increasing in Payette in recent years, so the Lake Trout have lots of food available and it has been tough to get them to bite. Try using scents and imitating their prey, but don't get too discouraged if they pass - you'll have more opportunities.

Ice conditions and thickness can vary greatly in a given area. Drill holes and check for yourself - use caution and don't go alone. Ice can be very thin along cracks as ice sheets expand and contract. Be careful out there and watch out for each other.

Printed maps of ice fishing access areas on Lake Cascade and Horsethief Reservoir are now available at local tackle shops in Cascade and McCall, as well as the Fish and Game offices in McCall and Nampa. For fishing regulations, recommended species, and other information for the McCall area, visit the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Fishing Planner, or contact the McCall Fish and Game office at (208) 634-8137. Good luck and stay safe out there!