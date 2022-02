St Albans // TT Unit Rollover

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A2000508

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: VSP St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 02/03/22 @0500 hours

STREET: Skunk Hollow Rd

TOWN: Berkshire

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow/Slush

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Thomas Casavant

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Peterbilt

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck-Trailer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rollover

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 02/03/2022 at approximately 0500 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a Tractor Trailer Unit rolled over on Skunk Hollow Rd in Berkshire VT. The operator of the TT Unit was uninjured during this crash. Investigation revealed the vehicle lost traction going through heavy slush, and began to leave the roadway where it tipped over. No tickets were issued resulting from this incident.

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993