Route 51 Emergency Repairs Begin Monday in Rostraver Township

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 is announcing emergency work to repair Route 51 over I-70 in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County will begin Monday, February 7 weather permitting.

Beginning Monday, single-lane closures and intermittent traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur as needed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on southbound Route 51 between the Washington and New Stanton off-ramps through Friday, February 11. In conjunction with the lane closures, the ramp from westbound I-70 to southbound Route 51/Uniontown (Exit 46A) will be closed to traffic and detoured. Crews will conduct work to install a temporary support beam on the bridge deck.

Posted detour

Ramp from westbound I-70 to southbound Route 51

Continue on westbound I-70

Take the Arnold City exit (Exit 44)

Make a left onto Indian Hill Road

Turn left onto the ramp for eastbound I-70

Additionally, starting Monday single-lane restrictions will occur as needed in each direction on I-70 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. between the Uniontown (Exit 46A) and Pittsburgh (Exit 46B) interchanges through early March. During the single-lane closures on eastbound I-70, the ramp from southbound 51 to eastbound I-70 will be closed. Traffic will be detoured. Crews will perform repairs to the bridge beam.

Posted detour

Ramp from southbound Route 51 to eastbound I-70

From southbound Route 51 take the westbound I-70/Washington ramp

Take the Arnold City exit (Exit 44)

Make a left onto Indian Hill Road

Turn left onto the ramp for eastbound I-70

End detour

Long-term lane closures will also occur on westbound I-70 in early March. Additionally, complete closures of both lanes of westbound I-70 are anticipated to occur in early-to-mid-March. The westbound closures are expected to occur during two nighttime closures and one weekend closure. More information on these restrictions will be upcoming.

The project is necessary to repair a beam on the bridge carrying Route 51 over I-70 that was damaged by an over-height vehicle. The work and associated restrictions will be weather dependent. The majority of the project is anticipated to conclude in late March.

The prime contractor is the Amelie Construction.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

