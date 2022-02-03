Depot Street Road Closure Extended

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 is announcing the closure of a section of Depot Street located in Youngwood Borough in Westmoreland County, has been extended until Friday, February 11. The extension is necessary due to inclement weather.

Motorists can continue to follow the posted detour.

Posted Detour:

US Route 119 Southbound:

Follow US Route 119 Southbound to Hillis Street

Left onto Hillis Street

Left onto US Route 119 Northbound

Follow US Route 119 Northbound to Depot Street

End Detour

US Route 119 Northbound:

Follow US Route 119 Northbound to Washington Avenue

Left onto Washington Avenue

Left onto US Route 119 Southbound

Follow US Route 119 Southbound to Depot Street

End Detour

The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to complete drainage work on Depot Street. The work will take place between Hillis Street and Stouts Carpeting. Motorists should drive with caution through work zones.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

