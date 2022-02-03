U.S. 422, N. Gulph Road Lane Closures Next Week for PA Turnpike Construction in Montgomery and Chester Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Single lane closures will be in place next week on U.S. 422 and N. Gulph Road in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County and Tredyffrin Township, Chester County for installation of underside shielding and other construction activities at two Pennsylvania Turnpike overpasses, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, February 7, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM, alternating single lane closures will be in place on eastbound U.S. 422 between the U.S. 202 and First Avenue interchanges;

Tuesday, February 8, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, and from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, alternating single lane closures will be in place on westbound U.S. 422 between the U.S. 202 and First Avenue interchanges;

Wednesday, February 9, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, alternating single lane closures will be in place on eastbound N. Gulph Road between Goddard Boulevard and First Avenue; and

Thursday, February 10, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, alternating single lane closures will be in place on westbound N. Gulph Road between Goddard Boulevard and First Avenue.

Motorists should use caution and be prepared for slow or stopped traffic approaching this area. All activities are weather permitting. The scheduled operations will be pushed back to the following day/evening in the event of any cancellations.

This work is related to construction currently underway by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to widen and improve the Turnpike and its bridges between milepost 324 and milepost 326.

