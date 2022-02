Interstate 80 Westbound Reopened in Mercer County

​The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Mercer County are reopened. The highway had been closed from Exit 15 (Route 19, Mercer) to the I-376 eastbound interchange due to a crash.

Vehicle restrictions and speed reductions remain in place on interstates throughout the northwest region. Motorists can view those restrictions on www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

