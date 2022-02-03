Interstate 80 Westbound Reopened in Mercer County
The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Mercer County are reopened. The highway had been closed from Exit 15 (Route 19, Mercer) to the I-376 eastbound interchange due to a crash.
Vehicle restrictions and speed reductions remain in place on interstates throughout the northwest region. Motorists can view those restrictions on www.511PA.com.
511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
