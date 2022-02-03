Art in the Capitol Showcases Talent of Florida’s Students

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Lining the halls of the Capitol during the 2022 Legislative Session is artwork that was created by students across the State of Florida. The winning entries were selected from the Sixth Annual Art in the Capitol Competition. The collection is on display on the second and third floors of the rotunda in the Capitol. You may also view online through a virtual 360° tour at https://bit.ly/34uDlGR.

Aiming to inspire students in grades 6 through 8, the Art in the Capitol Competition allows students to grow their artistic talent and showcase their creativity. “It is a great honor for the Department of Management Services (DMS) to be a part of the Art in the Capitol competition that supports and showcases Florida’s students’ imagination and talent,” said Todd Inman, Secretary of Management Service.

Every year, each school district holds an art competition judged by a panel of art teachers. The winning pieces are given to the appropriate legislator to be delivered and displayed in the Florida Capitol during Session. “Highlighting student talent is a priority for the Department of Education (DOE), and in Florida we have the most talented students in the country,” said Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

About the Art in the Capitol Competition

The competition is administered by the DMS and DOE, and sponsored by members of the Florida Legislature. The Art in the Capitol artwork on display until March 7, 2022 and includes the student’s name and the representative from their district.

About DMS

The Department of Management Services (DMS) is the primary business and workforce services provider to Florida Government. DMS is proud to serve those who serve Florida, working every day to create efficiencies, value, and sustainable cost savings for Florida taxpayers. DMS staff take pride in providing excellent customer service and supporting agency priorities through innovation and technology. For more information, visit www.dms.myflorida.com.

