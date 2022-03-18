Leading Minnesota IT Provider Announces Merger With Kansas Firm to Support Governments and AG businesses in Twin Cities
Imagine IT, a prominent Managed IT Provider in Minneapolis and St. Paul, announced today that it has merged with Gilmore Solutions of Kansas, a regional IT Firm
"This merger brings enterprise-level cyber security solutions and advanced technology tools to small-medium local governments and AG businesses across Minnesota." BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 -- Imagine IT, one of the largest and longest established independent Managed IT Service Providers in the Twin Cities, has finalized a merger with a cutting-edge Managed IT Provider in Kansas, Gilmore Solutions. This merger gives Imagine IT proven processes to support small and medium-sized governments and agriculture businesses in Minnesota. These new technology services combine with their enterprise-level cyber security solution (The Security Shield), IT Support, and Digital Transformation. This merger gives Gilmore Solutions in Kansas access to enterprise-level cyber security, and advanced technology tools, along with the financial positioning to compete in larger markets.
— Rich Anderson, CEO of Imagine IT
Imagine IT was founded by Peter Durand, Richard Anderson, and Marc Miller and currently serves clients across Minneapolis and St. Paul and its many suburbs. They specialize in cyber security, IT support, and digital transformation. Imagine IT supports every industry but focuses on manufacturing, professional services, non-profit, and healthcare.
Gilmore Solutions was founded by Josh Gilmore. Gilmore provides strategic technology solutions to clients across central and western Kansas and specializes in Managed IT. And they are equally at home in large corporate environments, small-town municipal government departments, and agriculture. Gilmore Solutions was founded and is based in Sterling, Kansas.
The new company will keep the name Imagine IT, which is a nod to the firm's long-established commitment and dedication to the customer experience and its midwestern values.
About Imagine IT
Imagine IT is an established managed IT service provider servicing the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, and the surrounding suburbs. They offer clients the depth and scope of IT support and technology consulting, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. With over 25 years of technology expertise under their belts, they realize how critical technology is to the successes of small to medium-sized organizations.
