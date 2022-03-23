Leading Kansas Managed IT Provider Announces Merger with Top Cyber Security and Digital Transformation Firm in Minnesota
Gilmore Solutions, an IT Service Provider in Sterling, Kansas, announced it has merged with Imagine IT, a Cyber Security, Dx, and Managed IT firm in Minnesota
“This merger gives clients access to enterprise-grade cyber-security and advanced technology tools. I’ve known the owners of Imagine IT for a decade, and like us, they are founded on midwestern values”STERLING, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gilmore Solutions, an independent Managed IT Service Provider in Kansas, has finalized a merger with one of the longest established Managed IT Service Providers in Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN, Imagine IT. This merger gives Gilmore Solutions access to enterprise-level cyber security and advanced technology tools to continue to provide exceptional service to businesses, governments, agriculture businesses, and other small to medium-sized organizations. Josh Gilmore, the founder of Gilmore Solutions, has had a decade-long relationship with the owners of Imagine IT. He feels the combination of Imagine IT’s technology tools and Security Shield, an enterprise-grade cyber-security solution, combined with Gilmore’s dedication to service and Midwestern values, will significantly impact the Kansas market.
— Josh Gilmore Founder Gilmore Solutions
Gilmore Solutions was founded by Josh Gilmore. The firm provides strategic technology solutions to clients across central and western Kansas and specializes in Managed IT. They currently provide service to small and mid-sized businesses, larger corporate environments, small to mid-sized governments, and agriculture. Gilmore Solutions was founded and is based in Sterling, Kansas with offices in Wichita and Garden City.
Imagine IT was founded by Peter Durand, Richard Anderson, and Marc Miller and currently serves clients across Minneapolis and St. Paul and its many suburbs. They specialize in cyber security (The Shield), IT support, and digital transformation. Imagine IT supports every industry but focuses on manufacturing, professional services, non-profit, and healthcare.
Since the company bears his name, Josh Gilmore, the Founder, and CEO has elected to adopt the Imagine IT name.
About Gilmore Solutions
Gilmore Solutions (now Imagine IT) provides strategic technology solutions to clients across central and western Kansas, specializing in creative problem solving for managed IT. The team is equally at home providing outstanding service to businesses, large corporate environments, and small to mid-sized governments. Gilmore was founded and is based in Sterling,, Kansas. Gilmore maintains its commitment to community and culture of service that makes genuine human interaction a priority.
