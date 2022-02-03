Submit Release
Designer Lisa Calder Launches “Craving Space®” Customizable Closet & Storage Systems for Multifamily Developers

L.A.-based interior design entrepreneur invents high-quality, value-priced storage systems to address spatial needs and trends in new residential development

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a design background encompassing 30 years of space planning, product development, and construction, including her own high-end millwork company, Lisa Calder has launched Craving Space®, to meet the storage needs of residential developers nationwide. Comprising customizable modular units, Craving Space’s multi-functional storage systems are budget-friendly, eco-friendly, easy to install, and mobile. The internationally patented free-standing systems are engineered to fit multiple layouts and sustain more than one hundred pounds of weight without being attached to floors, walls, and ceilings.

“Among the most important marketing tools for new developments are closet and storage space,” points out Calder. “But with escalating construction costs, it is nearly impossible to provide the quality and utility needed without breaking the budget or having to skimp on other items.

“Our groundbreaking technology uses top-of-the-line, sustainable aluminum posts, in decorative finishes, and organic melamine shelving, each in a range of sizes that fit current building criteria!”

In addition to unparalleled functionality for multifamily development, Craving Space units may be easily customized for use in single-family homes, offices, stores, restaurants, and anywhere attractive and flexible storage solutions are needed. The contemporary design of the brand even makes it an ideal solution as a room divider.

Another advantage of American-made Craving Space systems -- beyond the wide range of sizes and finishes and ease of installation – is that the products may be pre-ordered months in advance with delivery assurance to accommodate preferred timelines.

