SCHROTH Safety Products Opens New Americas Headquarters Facility and Corporate Office
SCHROTH Safety Products, is a manufacturer of occupant protection and restraint systems for customized applications in aerospace, defense, and motorsport
Our new Americas headquarters enables us to expand both our manufacturing facility and our corporate offices as we grow our team to service the strong demand for our products.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, U.S., February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCHROTH Safety Products, leading manufacturer of innovative occupant protection and restraint systems for customized applications in aerospace, defense, and motorsport, held a Grand Opening of its new Americas headquarters corporate office and manufacturing facility.
— Martin Nadol, CEO, SCHROTH Safety Products
The nearly 35,000 square foot Americas headquarters, located at 5320 NW 35th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, employs more than 60 individuals that service clients throughout North, Central and South America, and Southeast Asia. Previously, SCHROTH was located in a smaller, 29,000 square foot facility, in Pompano Beach, Florida. SCHROTH’s European headquarters are based in Arnsberg, Germany and the company also maintains a corporate office in China.
SCHROTH, celebrating 75 years in business, provides safety restraints for leading commercial airlines, business aircraft, general aviation, and military aircraft, as well as the safety restraints used in private venture manned space flights.
The new Fort Lauderdale facility enhances SCHROTH’s capacity and capabilities of its US-based engineering, manufacturing, and customer service teams to deliver best in class customized passenger safety solutions for current aerospace and defense industries, as well as additional capacity to support exciting new industries such as Advanced Air Mobility.
“Our new Americas headquarters enables us to expand both our manufacturing facility and our corporate offices as we grow our team to service the strong demand for our products,” said Martin Nadol, CEO for SCHROTH Safety Products.
About SCHROTH Safety Products
For more than 75 years, SCHROTH Safety Products has been a leading manufacturer of innovative occupant protection and restraint systems for customized applications in aerospace, defense, and motorsport. The company develops advanced technical solutions for leading aircraft manufacturers and operators in the field of seatbelts and restraint systems, airbag technology, and crash safety. SCHROTH Safety Products operates manufacturing and engineering facilities in Arnsberg / Germany and in Fort Lauderdale / Florida.
Please visit www.schroth.com to learn more about SCHROTH Safety Products.
