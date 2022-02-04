Washington-Based Firm Is Helping Chinese Companies Find High-Worth Buyers for Their Products in the United States

Hales Global Group assist companies to scale their businesses by helping them to locate potential buyers to sell their goods and services to without hassle.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- When exporting to the United States, Chinese businesses are losing the best opportunity for their products to get sold due to: bureaucracy, difficulty in understanding U.S. laws, regulations, and procedures, lack of U.S. marketing contacts, and cultural differences leading to missed sales opportunities. It is not news that the United States and the Western world have high purchase power, and businesses looking to make impressive profits will have to sell to these markets. Sadly, many companies, have difficulty finding prospective buyers in these Western markets.To help Chinese companies scale their businesses and enjoy more profit, Hales Global Group took the initiative and has continued to provide access to a large audience of prospective clients in the United States for these companies to sell their goods and services. Based in Washington, D.C., Hales Global Group is committed to ensuring Chinese companies quickly break into the American consumer market through its services geared towards finding potential high-worth buyers. www.halesglobal.com "At Hales Global Group, we mitigate the obstacles to selling to the US market by helping our Chinese clients with each step of their journey from China to the USA," affirmed Larry Hales, CEO of Hales Global Group. "We ensure that clients have a clear understanding of local market expectations, legal requirements and potential risks. We make it possible for Chinese businesses to focus on doing great business with the U.S. instead of spending valuable time trying to figure out how they can do business here. Our team is comprised of experienced professionals in business consulting, marketing and legal consulting who are committed to helping our clients achieve sustainable growth and profitability in the US markets."One of the biggest clients Hales Global Group has worked with, which is proof of the company's expertise in helping businesses sell their goods and services, is www.wanxiang.com . The company is the largest Chinese-owned company globally. Wanxiang sales in 2020 was over $112 billion dollars.Undoubtedly, Hales Global Group is experienced in connecting Chinese companies with US buyers, As they have a proposed expansion plan, Hales Global will be better positioned to offer companies improved possibilities to scale their business by locating buyers for their goods and services.About Hales Global Group: Hales Global Group is a boutique consulting firm providing targeted business development and market research solutions. Our senior consultants have deep and broad industry backgrounds and international business expertise. We are experienced entrepreneurs and business advisors to companies and federal government agencies worldwide. Our founder, Larry Hales worked on both President's Ford and Carter White House Vietnam Era as Program Director. Our senior associates have held senior top management positions inside the White House, Senate, DoD, GSA, and other agencies worldwide. See all the Fortune 500 firms served by Hales Global Group at www.halesglobal.com