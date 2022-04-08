Hales Global Group CEO, Larry Hales, Honored to Be Among 150 Hand-Picked Attendees at USA Army Future Command Symposium
Warren Buffett and Larry Hales both work with China's largest Electric Vehicle GiantsWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over four decades of experience and a demonstrated track record of steering business development efforts for Fortune 500 companies, Hales Global Group has been a key advisor to many executives worldwide and continues to drive value for corporations and their organizational needs. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Larry Hales, has been selected as one of 150 esteemed participants to attend an upcoming VERTEX/Energy Symposium, organized by the Army Futures Command. The Army Futures Command works closely with stakeholders across industries to protect America and its soldiers. The organization has over 26,000 people globally, organizing large scale events – such as the upcoming summit – to bring global leaders together to discuss pertinent world issues.
The VERTEX/Energy Symposium will take place in Austin, Texas, from April 19th to 21st. Larry Hales was hand-picked by the Army Futures Command to attend the summit, a testament to his long-standing relationship with the Army and Department of Defense. He is expected to offer his expertise on matters pertaining to electric vehicles, the Biden Infrastructure Bill, energy savings and electric charging stations. Businesses worldwide are actively seeking opportunities to tap into the growing electric vehicles and solar market, and that’s where Hales Global Group steps in, leveraging industry insight to identify winning opportunities. www.halesglobal.com
Hales Global Group empowers small and medium sized businesses to succeed in securing funding from the federal government, with deep, first-hand insider knowledge on governmental procedures. The company promises sustainable results and cost-effective solutions, tapping into global expertise and a well-connected network to help clients with their needs.
Having worked with large corporations like Wanxiang and companies in the Fortune 500, Hales Global Group and its team of expert consultants are ready to help businesses thrive in competitive markets. Hales Global Group has maintained its position as an industry-leading consultant for electric vehicles companies. Its success in working with large Chinese companies is akin to Warren’s success in supporting the largest Chinese electric vehicle company, BYD. Warren Buffet holds a 7.9 per cent stake in BYD, demonstrating a strong partnership with the Chinese electric vehicle maker. Similarly, Larry Hales is also working closely with Wanxiang, a Chinese company with revenue of more than $112 billion. Notably, Larry Hales facilitated Wanxiang’s high-profile acquisition A123 Systems for $153 million. A123 Systems was the largest R&D battery firm, and Larry Hales was able to turn this lucrative business opportunity into an overwhelming success. www.halesglobal.com
Keen to bring your business to the next level, but not sure where to get started? Let Hales Global Group’s consultants assess the best move for your business, discover how you can get federal government funding and grow your organization. Get in touch to find out more and set your business up for long-term, sustainable success! Visit halesglobal.com to learn more, or contact us directly via our email, info@halesglobal.com.
