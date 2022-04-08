Submit Release
News Search

There were 833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,948 in the last 365 days.

Hales Global Group CEO, Larry Hales, Honored to Be Among 150 Hand-Picked Attendees at USA Army Future Command Symposium

Warren Buffett and Larry Hales both work with China's largest Electric Vehicle Giants

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over four decades of experience and a demonstrated track record of steering business development efforts for Fortune 500 companies, Hales Global Group has been a key advisor to many executives worldwide and continues to drive value for corporations and their organizational needs. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Larry Hales, has been selected as one of 150 esteemed participants to attend an upcoming VERTEX/Energy Symposium, organized by the Army Futures Command. The Army Futures Command works closely with stakeholders across industries to protect America and its soldiers. The organization has over 26,000 people globally, organizing large scale events – such as the upcoming summit – to bring global leaders together to discuss pertinent world issues.

The VERTEX/Energy Symposium will take place in Austin, Texas, from April 19th to 21st. Larry Hales was hand-picked by the Army Futures Command to attend the summit, a testament to his long-standing relationship with the Army and Department of Defense. He is expected to offer his expertise on matters pertaining to electric vehicles, the Biden Infrastructure Bill, energy savings and electric charging stations. Businesses worldwide are actively seeking opportunities to tap into the growing electric vehicles and solar market, and that’s where Hales Global Group steps in, leveraging industry insight to identify winning opportunities. www.halesglobal.com

Hales Global Group empowers small and medium sized businesses to succeed in securing funding from the federal government, with deep, first-hand insider knowledge on governmental procedures. The company promises sustainable results and cost-effective solutions, tapping into global expertise and a well-connected network to help clients with their needs.

Having worked with large corporations like Wanxiang and companies in the Fortune 500, Hales Global Group and its team of expert consultants are ready to help businesses thrive in competitive markets. Hales Global Group has maintained its position as an industry-leading consultant for electric vehicles companies. Its success in working with large Chinese companies is akin to Warren’s success in supporting the largest Chinese electric vehicle company, BYD. Warren Buffet holds a 7.9 per cent stake in BYD, demonstrating a strong partnership with the Chinese electric vehicle maker. Similarly, Larry Hales is also working closely with Wanxiang, a Chinese company with revenue of more than $112 billion. Notably, Larry Hales facilitated Wanxiang’s high-profile acquisition A123 Systems for $153 million. A123 Systems was the largest R&D battery firm, and Larry Hales was able to turn this lucrative business opportunity into an overwhelming success. www.halesglobal.com

Keen to bring your business to the next level, but not sure where to get started? Let Hales Global Group’s consultants assess the best move for your business, discover how you can get federal government funding and grow your organization. Get in touch to find out more and set your business up for long-term, sustainable success! Visit halesglobal.com to learn more, or contact us directly via our email, info@halesglobal.com.

Alex Abraham
Hales Global Group LLC
+1 202-489-0705
email us here

You just read:

Hales Global Group CEO, Larry Hales, Honored to Be Among 150 Hand-Picked Attendees at USA Army Future Command Symposium

Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.