New Idaho Travel Guide Invites Experiences and ExplorationJan24

NEWS RELEASE

Contact: Gloria Miller Red Sky gloriamiller@redskypr.com 208.310.6740

New Idaho Travel Guide Invites Experiences and Exploration

Find adventure, beauty and unexpected delights along the way.

BOISE, Idaho (January 24, 2022) – Brand new for 2022, the Idaho Travel Guide is both a source of inspiration and a resource for travelers dreaming about and planning their next Idaho vacation. Whether their goal is to discover adventure or disconnect in nature, the guide transports the reader to Idaho, capturing the state’s unique character, experiences and stories. Not just for visitors, the travel guide highlights opportunities for residents to explore the state and create a deeper connection with their home.

The 2022 travel guide is 86 pages of in-depth stories and beautiful imagery from local and national contributors, along with maps and resources for those looking to explore the diverse terrain, breathtaking landscapes and unique adventure opportunities available in Idaho.

“Each feature within the travel guide gives readers the information and inspiration they need to responsibly enjoy the beauty and breadth of Idaho,” said Idaho Tourism Manager Diane Norton.

This year’s guide includes the following special features:

“Translation through Art” highlights Native American artists from three tribes in Idaho as they share their unique crafts and reflect on their respective cultures and traditions that continue to inspire and connect their communities today.

“Sleep Above the Treeline in Idaho’s Fire Lookouts” captures the well-earned sanctuary and solitude—and majestic 360-degree view—while staying in one of Idaho’s historic fire lookouts.

“A Foraging We’ll Go” guides nature lovers and foodies on how to pick the sweet and savory foods growing in the great Idaho outdoors.

“Mountain Biking Bliss” takes readers on a tour of the trails in and around McCall—one of Idaho’s most beloved areas for singletrack.

“Beauty Beyond Words: The Northern Lights” provides key tips and tricks for experiencing the aurora borealis in Idaho’s night sky—one of the best places in the U.S. to do so thanks to the state’s limited light pollution.

Additionally, there are five digital exclusives accessible by QR codes within the guide connecting readers to even more content covering summer fun at Idaho’s ski areas, the passion behind one of Idaho’s most enthusiastic female mountain bikers, Native American artists carrying on their tribal traditions, the must-try rock climbing spots in Idaho, and cool and unique places to rest your head.

The 2022 Official Idaho Travel Guide is free. Order a printed copy or download a digital version at https://visitidaho.org/explore-idaho/maps-and-publications/ and share your Idaho adventures with #VisitIdaho.

About Idaho Tourism: Idaho Tourism (Visit Idaho) serves to inspire travelers to visit and experience Idaho’s diverse, unique beauty, western culture and history and outdoor adventure opportunities through engaging, helpful tips, information, and resources. Tourism is Idaho’s third-largest Industry, and Idaho Tourism is committed to growing Idaho’s economy through targeted, impactful promotions. Go to VisitIdaho.org to plan your vacation.