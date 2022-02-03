Fraud.net Wins CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Threat Intelligence

Fraud.net wins Insider Threat Detection Platform of the Year. Fraud.net, award-winning fraud prevention for enterprises.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraud.net, an award-winning fraud prevention and risk management platform, is proud to announce that it has won the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award in Threat Intelligence for “Insider Threat Detection Platform of the Year.”

The annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough awards recognize “the creativity, hard work and success of cybersecurity companies, technologies, and products.” Evaluated on innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value, and impact, Fraud.net’s solution has secured the title of Insider Threat Detection Platform of the Year.

“We are honored to be awarded this accolade by CyberSecurity Breakthrough and to be recognized in our efforts to protect organizations from insider threats. We are looking forward to further improving and optimizing our AI solution to help our clients manage rising fraud and digital risk, and ultimately grow their organizations,” says Cathy Ross, President and co-founder of Fraud.net.

About Fraud.net:

Fraud.net operates the first end-to-end fraud management and revenue enhancement ecosystem specifically built for digital enterprises and fintech globally. The award-winning, cloud-born platform helps organizations of all sizes harness AI-driven risk intelligence to detect fraud, streamline their customer onboarding and transaction monitoring workflows, and leverage real-time, actionable insights to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards:

The CyberSecurity Breakthrough awards aim to comprehensively evaluate cybersecurity companies and solutions, recognizing the highest performing, most innovative, and functional cybersecurity solutions on the market for a variety of use cases. Run by Tech Breakthrough, a “leading market intelligence and recognition platform for the most innovative technology companies in the world,” these awards seek to promote quality cybersecurity solutions and provide visibility in an otherwise crowded market.