AEIC Elects New Officers and Board Members
Cleco’s Fontenot named President
I believe there has never been a more important time to be a part of this association”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, has elected new officers and members to its board of directors for 2022.
— Bill Fontenot, President, AEIC
Bill Fontenot, President & CEO, Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC, has been named President for 2022 replacing Jim Greer, EVP & COO, Oncor, who moves to Immediate Past President.
“As a member of AEIC for more than 10 years, and now as President, I believe there has never been a more important time to be a part of this association,” said Fontenot. “With federal legislation, technology innovations and industry-wide initiatives focusing attention and resources on significant investments in electricity infrastructure and grid modernization, the need for and value of AEIC’s technical committee work has never been greater.”
Also serving on the AEIC Executive Committee are Werner Schweiger, EVP & COO, Eversource (First Vice President); Heather Rivard, SVP, Transmission & Distribution, Southern California Edison Co. (Second Vice President); and Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC.
In addition, AEIC has added two new members to the board: Manny Miranda, SVP, Power Delivery, Florida Power & Light Co. and Jim Pratt, Associate GM & Chief Customer Executive, Salt River Project.
“AEIC’s member companies represent a ‘who’s who’ of utility industry leaders,” said Hauser. “We are extremely fortunate to have executive leaders on our board who understand firsthand, not only the operational challenges of keeping the lights on every day, but also what it takes to accelerate change to achieve the transformation to a future electricity infrastructure.”
To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit https://aeic.org/.
About AEIC
AEIC holds a unique and important position in the electric industry today as the only place where executive leaders and senior operations experts from 185 member utilities come together to share knowledge, collaborate, and provide guidance to the industry. AEIC’s members respond to challenges, accelerate change, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of all members, the industry at large, and consumers, worldwide. As the industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association, founded by Thomas Edison, AEIC has been leading the way since 1885. https://aeic.org/
