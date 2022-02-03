Neuvation Ventures Announces Partnership with Multiple’s Accelerator for Neurodiversity Focused Companies
A first of its kind partnership between a VC fund and a non-profit organization to catalyze company formation for the neurodiversity space
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuvation Ventures, a Baltimore-based impact investment fund focused in the Neurodevelopmental Diseases (NDD) space announces partnership with Multiple's Accelerator, a non-profit neurodiverse technology innovation hub.
Multiple’s Accelerator, in collaboration with the Newchip Accelerator, has kicked off the first Autism/NDD cohort of six selected startups. Through the Multiple Accelerator Program, these startup companies will receive guidance on technology development, leadership, business culture, fundraising, and mentorship support to move from the ideation phase to commercialization over six months. The program will include a Virtual Demo Day in the week of March 21st along with the chance to participate in the upcoming Multiple Summit.
Neuvation Ventures has decided to use this partnership as a way to mentor but also use this time with the companies as our due diligence process. At the end of the Accelerator Program, Neuvation has agreed to invest in these startups, provided that they meet pre-determined and agreed-upon criteria and no Material Adverse Information is found during due diligence.
Here is a summary of each company in the first cohort:
• Autism360 is an end-to-end platform that helps Neurodiverse children thrive by developing their social, emotional, cognitive, and learning skills. They seek to empower these families with all the tools, strategies, and resources they need to play a directorial role in their child’s development.
• Valence Vibrations is an early-stage neurotech startup delivering emotional feedback in real-time conversation via visual and tactile cues. Their products serve as emotional communication tools for both in-person and virtual environments with Zoom, Apple Watch, and Neosensory Buzz apps.
• Social Cipher is a video game for children with autism that guides them through a Social/Emotional Learning curriculum. A companion app allows counselors/educators to track progress and prepare contextualized sessions to enhance game goals. License plans will be aimed at facility and school leaders initially, with plans to develop a consumer-facing subscription plan.
• Impruvon Health is a medication management platform for enterprise care agencies based on specific needs determined through customer discovery. These agencies are searching for a user-friendly solution to replace their existing error-prone manual medication management practices, eliminate their associated liabilities, and improve their client’s health/compliance.
• BPAUS offers a digital platform that empowers partners and specialists to make decisions at the right time. It includes a comprehensive suite of digital tools that enable the creation, tracking, and documentation of treatment processes in kindergartens, schools, and private institutions.
• Cogniable is a Machine learning-based validated autism detection and therapy recommendation platform. By uploading videos on the cloud, clinicians may automatically perform assessments and create individualized intervention goals 70% faster and at 80% less expense.
“VCs often don’t get a chance to meet or work with potential portfolio companies for more than a few meetings,” said Mahesh Narayanan, Managing Partner at Neuvation Ventures. “This partnership not only provides a large, high-quality, pre-vetted pipeline of startups in this space, but also helps us get to know them for six months, giving us deep insights into the company, the product, and the founders. Our goal is to empower and strengthen the creation of startups in the NDD space and this partnership provides us an opportunity to have an impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem and get the companies the help they need and de-risking them before we invest.”
Launched in 2021, Neuvation Ventures is a Baltimore-based impact investment fund investing in ideas, research, and early-stage companies in the Neurodevelopmental Diseases space. The goal of Neuvation Ventures is to remove potential early-stage failures, increase offerings for the community by creating a whole new market in this highly unmet need. Neuvation Ventures will increase early-stage funding by providing pre-seed and seed funding to establish proof of concept and product-market fit.
