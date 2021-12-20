Neuvation Ventures Announces the Launch of an Initiative Focused on Neurodiverse Technologies
A biotech founder is raising a fund to invest in innovations for autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities.
There need to be fundamental changes on how to approach the new solutions that require us to rethink how technology and life sciences are utilized for Autism and neurodevelopmental diseases.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuvation Ventures, a Baltimore-based impact investment initiative, is an independent for-profit fund responsible for identifying and investing in ideas, research, and early-stage companies in the Neurodevelopmental Diseases (NDD) space, including Neurotech, Autism, and Intellectual Disabilities. The fund is looking to accelerate and transition these startups from ideation to successful commercialization.
Neuvation Ventures is a geographically agnostic initiative that focuses on early-stage investments only including pre-seed, seed, or smaller Series A rounds. The fund will be led by Mahesh Narayanan, a successful founder, and experienced investor, along with a seasoned start-up advisor, Michael Frank, as Principal.
Research has made clear that high-quality early intervention can improve learning, communication, and social skills, as well as underlying brain development. However, existing early diagnostics and therapeutics are very limited or non-existent for some populations, with many children going either undiagnosed or improperly diagnosed until it is too late to intervene. Their struggles only expand as they age, as their life challenges may include below average or low IQ, underemployment, and non- or limited speech, anxiety, and depression.
There are three goals to this initiative:
1. Increase innovation by identifying talent within university research with promising products in the lab. We would also like to increase the total number of research projects in the labs that can be spun out as startups.
2. Increase early-stage funding by providing pre-seed and seed funding to establish proof-of-concept (including efficacy research) and product-market fit.
3. Increase startup success by partnering with accelerator programs tailored for NDD, assisting startups to get early customers, and mentoring
“To achieve the goal of adding new companies and products, we need to focus more on translational research and early-stage companies in digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics still in ideation,” said Narayanan. “There need to be fundamental changes on how to approach the new solutions that require us to rethink how technology and life sciences are utilized for NDD. We hope to increase offerings for the NDD community, while in turn, attracting more entrepreneurs and investors to produce better diagnosis, treatments and outcomes.”
Launched in 2021, Neuvation Ventures is a Baltimore-based impact investment fund investing in ideas, research, and early-stage companies in the Neurodevelopmental Diseases space. The goal of Neuvation Ventures is to remove potential early-stage failures, increase offerings for the community by creating a whole new market in this highly unmet need. Neuvation Ventures will increase early-stage funding by providing pre-seed and seed funding to establish proof of concept and product-market fit.
