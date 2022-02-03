ALICIA KALI WINS 10th INTERNATIONAL STEVIE® AWARD CELEBRATES STUDY DISSIPATING TAU PROTEINS
Woman Of The Year Expands on TBI and CTE, To Help Post Covid Sufferers
Part of my vast body of work in neuroregenerative biologics and nutrition, delivers the most vital answers in TBI and CTE I am thrilled to be giving people their lives back.”WOODBURY, MN, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purpose DRV’N Founder, Alicia Kali has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Woman Of The Year category for her work with TBI victims, and post COVID-19 long haulers, at the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Winners were celebrated on January 13, 2022 during a virtual awards ceremony in New York City.
— Alicia Kali
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards. More than 1,500 entries from all over the world were submitted this year for consideration.
Kali has dedicated over 30 years to understanding of, and simultaneous neuroregeneration of the brain and biochemical center of health, known as the sympathetic and central nervous systems. Her work delivers answers across numerous scientific and medical disciplines, providing answers to some of today’s most troubling neurodegenerative diseases and conditions. Kali launched her non-profit project, Purpose DRV’N to help others several years after unfathomable suffering, and recovering the destruction of her own life from an mTBI in 2006.
“Part of my vast body of work in neuroregenerative biologics and nutrition, delivers the most vital answers in TBI and CTE I am thrilled to be giving people their lives back, and have been doing so with incredible efficacy for over a decade. We've been in a David vs. Goliath scenario delivering the answers for head trauma. I have personally made the correct efforts, presentations, conversations, and even engaged with low lying organizations like USA Hockey and Football, the Olympics, even Mayo Clinic, Concussion Legacy, every player in the movie knew about us many months before the movie came out. It seems there is simply a lack of basic character or discernment, preferring to explore rudimentary or inferior methods incessantly, this further complicated by ego, greed and poor character of too many to mention here, including the highest levels of the NFL, NFLPA Boston University and even the great Brett Favre. Each of whom received a different fractional teaching from me and then developed it elsewhere, leaving messy trails of proof for the public to one day connect. I've spent a lot of time facing other peoples demons and trying to reconcile that during COVID, also completing numerous other patents. I prefer to think of how powerful my overall work is for science and humanity, if fractions of it are worth stealing. The reality that liars, losers and leeches actually pave our way in life and even in greatness, in this case by proving portions of my work through endless stream of studies proving the biochemical effects in things like "shell shock", pre-existing conditions and so much more. It's been a joy to see how accurate I have been, and still watch them fumble for the real answers, and none have yet cracked the correct codes. In fact, I have to take a moment here to thank not only Roger Goodell, Sean Sansiveri, Johnny Jernigan and Anne McKee, Dr. Bennett Omalu and Will Smith, but more recently the team at the National Institute of Quantum Science and Technology in Japan, for their study that directly echoes my teaching to both NFL and NFLPA top leaders, in proving a portion of my work in Dementia, dissipating tau proteins and even my work on the effects of low protein diets as well as neurodegenerative diseases and TBI. As long as my work exists, so will the thieves, I've been reminded by many that Nobody F**g Cares, you are only as good as your last win. So, I just keep winning, obviously others see my value. I am often asked to write a book. I have indeed been a victim far beyond what seems possible, and I've also been compared to Musk, Jobs and Einstein for a decade. I have dozens of patents, answers far beyond where others are, in a variety of fields. Although I admit, it has been emotionally difficult to move past the mess of fools in TBI, and it remains largely the same, even as others still suffer." Said Kali
“I decided to add COVID-19 long haulers to Purpose DRV’N’s mission after over a year of being absolutely certain I could help them. I wanted to wait and see, I was concerned about being seen as some sort of opportunist, especially after seeing how much the TBI space still suffers from these types. In the end, I decided to move forward with what is best for people, that is the “call” after all. We are amid a massive transformation in the world right now, and nothing has changed. The notion that innovation is often borne of necessity is real, but after 30 years of waiting for modern medicine or nutrition to get on the right path, when multiple systems are broken on every level, just seemed unwise when people are suffering. Last but by no means least, I am absolutely thrilled to see the women of the world stepping up slaying dragons, this years Stevie nominees, and winners demonstrate the powerful leading and warrior spirit in female greatness.” Said Kali.
Alicia Kali is the Founder of Purpose DRV'N non-profit, as well as Founder, CEO, CSO of Panacea Biomed. In 2020, Kali’s company Panacea Biomed triumphed in Startup of the Year, Woman of the Year, Female Executive of the Year, Female Innovator of the Year, and Most Innovative Woman of the Year categories. She has won numerous awards in innovation and executive leadership since founding Panacea Biomed in 2015. To apply for help, please fill out the “contact” form at the Purpose DRV'N website.
Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.
