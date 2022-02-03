NYF’s Advertising Awards Announces DE&I Advisory Board and 3D DE&I Work of the Year Specialty Award
Destiny K. Chambers of Lippe Taylor Serves as Chair of New York Festivals Advertising DE&I Board
This is an important step not only for NYF, but industry awards at large. The depth and thoughtful nature of the 3D Award criteria will be a differentiator among DE&I awards...”NEW YORK, NEW YORK , USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals International Advertising Awards® (NYFA) announced the first NYF DE&I Advisory Board created to bring diversity, equity and inclusion to all facets of NYFA’s juries and programs.
— Destiny K. Chambers, VP, Head of Marketing, Lippe Taylor
Destiny K. Chambers, VP, Head of Marketing, Lippe Taylor, will chair the six-person board who together will ensure that the competition’s juries are diverse and inclusive and that entries into the new 3D DE&I Specialty Award will be judged fairly and thoughtfully.
“We are extremely grateful to Destiny K. Chambers and the entire DE&I Advisory Board,” said Scott Rose, Executive Director, New York Festivals Advertising Awards. “Their contribution to the creation of the 3D DE&I Awards is paramount and will allow NYF to celebrate and showcase important work created to celebrate diverse, equitable and inclusive work.”
Destiny Chambers brings years of industry experience to the DE&I Advisory Board. As Chair of the New York Festivals Advertising DE&I Board, she will preside over the board and 3D award jury members. The Advisory Board members will also join the panel to judge the new DE+I Specialty Award. Her collaborative leadership approach honed while working with industry and social justice organizations will provide the board with support and ensure that DE&I work from agencies around the globe is recognized and rewarded.
“This is an important step not only for NYF, but industry awards at large. The depth and thoughtful nature of the 3D Award criteria will be a differentiator among DE&I awards and a needle pusher for how we identify, recognize, and celebrate truly diverse, equitable and inclusive work. The board selection process has also been one of thoughtful curation. Bringing in marketing and advertising leaders who have made marks on the industry and their communities but have at times been as unseen as the distinguishing elements we call for in these submissions.”—Destiny Chambers, VP, Head of Marketing, Lippe Taylor
Destiny leads the marketing and communication efforts at Lippe Taylor. She has shared her expertise and made a substantial impact on numerous elite organizations. She has served as a 2021/2022 Forbes Communications Council member, a founding member of the Women Insider Network, and an alumni and former Youth Empowerment program leader for Urban Underground, an organization focused on youth-led social justice campaigns in the areas of health, education, public safety, and juvenile justice reform.
The 2022 3D DE+I Work of the Year Specialty Award honors work, individuals and organizations that are taking meaningful steps to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive society. The 3D Awards celebrate work that supports, protects, represents and uplifts historically underrepresented groups. Using the 4R Framework created by P&G, Reach Representation, Relevance, and Resonance, the judging criteria is centered around work that authentically catalyzes action for real and sustained impact.
Entries into the 3D DE&I Specialty Award will be judged by the Advisory Board and additional jury members who will be invited to participate on this esteemed panel. The award is broken down into three categories: DE+I Work of the Year, DE+I Agency of the Year, and a free category for DE+I Person of the Year.
The New York Festivals Advertising Awards DE+I Advisory Board:
Chair – Destiny K. Chambers, VP, Head of Marketing, Lippe Taylor
• Clara Luo, Group Director Strategy & Insights, BAV Studio Lead
• Ericka Hatfield, Vice President of Employee Communications, Cheer Partners
• Stephanie Small, Founder & Director, Black Taxi
• Luis Nunez, Creative Director, VMLY&R
• Emi Kamezaki, Senior Account Supervisor, Engagement, twelvenote
To enter the DE&I Specialty Award please visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/new22.
David Sable, host of NYF’s Creativity from the Other Side recently interviewed 3D DE&I Specialty Award Advisory Board Chair Destiny K. Chambers, VP, Head of Marketing, Lippe Taylor, to view this new episode visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/creativity-from-the-other-side-?p.
The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries and are judged by more than 400 members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury, who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work. The 2022 Executive Jury and Grand Jury panel selection process is in progress.
The final deadline to enter 2022 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is April 1st, 2022. For more information on categories, rules, and regulations, to review the 2022 entry guide or enter your work, please visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/new22.
About New York Festivals:
New York Festivals®
Celebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957
Advertising Awards
AME Awards ®
Bowery Awards
Global Awards ®
Radio Awards
TV & Film Awards
Entries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com.
Gayle Seminara Mandel
New York Festivals
email us here
New York Festivals Creativity From the Other Side Featuring Destiny K. Chambers, VP, Head of Marketing, Lippe Taylor