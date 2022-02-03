Human Rights Group trains Floridians on Human Rights Education
United for Human Rights Florida chapter continues to train and educate everyone on their 30 inalienable rights.CLEARWATER, FL, USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 21 Clearwater man Sergio Lohan was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl he met on a social media application. According to court documents Lohan recorded the sexual assault using his phone and sent the video to the child using the internet. Lohan had sexually explicit conversations with the child he exploited and other children he met online. When Lohan was sentenced, he was also ordered to register as a sex offender.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has operated a cyber-tip line since 1998 for suspected child sexual exploitation and it has received over 82 million reports to date. NCMEC states on its website that over 19,100 victims have been identified by law enforcement through the National Child Victim Identification Program, the world’s largest database of child pornography. The program is maintained by NCMEC and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section of the United States Department of Justice.
With that number of exploitation reports, coupled with Niko Papaheraklis’ nearly 20 years of human rights education experience, Papaheraklis says, “There is a lack of awareness on basic human rights. That’s why training people to teach others about human rights is just as important as teaching human rights.”
Papaheraklis is the Program Director of the Clearwater-based United for Human Rights (UHR) Florida chapter. The Florida chapter has taught over 1 million people about their 30 human rights as contained in the United Nations’ Universal Declaration on Human Rights.
In their continuing efforts to create greater respect and recognition for human rights in Florida the UHR Florida chapter held their first online human rights instructor training seminar of 2022 with 76 attendees on January 16. The seminar taught attendees how to educate their friends, family and fellow community members on their 30 human rights using UHR’s educational materials.
“Spreading the word about human rights is so important,” said Papaheraklis. “The whole point is to bring about respect for each other. By doing that and getting more people on board to educate we are making the world a better place.”
The UHR Florida chapter broadly educates Floridians on their human rights with the help of partners statewide.
UHR Florida’s chapter will continue to hold virtual training seminars throughout the year and will announce the date of the next seminar on their Facebook page.
About United for Human Rights:
United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights to create advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” This is why the Church sponsors UHR, although UHR remains non-religious in nature and content.
