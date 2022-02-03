RINA ACCOUNTANTS & ADVISORS WINS 2022 BEST OF ACCOUNTING AWARD
RINA Accountants & Advisors announced today that they have won the Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to their clients.WALNUT CREEK, CA, USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RINA Accountants & Advisors, a leading accounting firm announced today that they have won the Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to their clients.
ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of 2022 Best of Accounting winners are 60% more likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms:
RINA Accountants & Advisors received a Net Promoter Score® of 75.3%, nearly twice the industry’s average of 38% in 2021.
“We believe that client service shouldn’t be just one department; it should be the entire firm and we are proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way.” RINA’s Managing Partner, Tom Neff said.
“Winners of the 2022 Best of Accounting award for client satisfaction have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional client service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Accounting winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!”
About RINA Accountants & Advisors
RINA Accountants & Advisors is a premier Northern California accounting, advisory and wealth management firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, family-owned companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. RINA offers industry-focused practices with specialized expertise in real estate, international tax, and not-for-profit organizations. RINA is devoted to serving our clients. Its professionals live the firm’s motto: “Your Future is Our Focus”.
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.
About Best of Accounting™
ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality client and employee experience. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.
