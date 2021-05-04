RINA Accountants & Advisors, Treecraft Distillery and Oakland Art Murmur support “The Spirit of Oakland”
Join us for the "Spirit of Oakland" launch party on May 8th event at Treecraft Distillery on Treasure Island.OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RINA Accountants & Advisors Managing Partner Tom Neff is on the Board of Directors of the Oakland Art Murmur (OAM). The OAM believes that people power art and their mission is to connect all members of the public to Oakland’s Artists and Art Spaces.
RINA is proud to support the Spirit of Oakland – a fundraising collaboration between OAM, Treecraft Distillery along with visual artists from Oakland’s BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, & People of Color) artist community.
The fundraising partnership conducted an open call to BIPOC artists to contribute original artwork for Treecraft Distillery limited edition vodka labels that spoke to feelings of rebirth, renewal, new beginnings, and a fresh start for 2021.
Of the many artists that contributed work, five semifinalists were chosen by local curators, fellow artists, and community leaders. The public was then invited to vote for their top 3 designs through social media. Over 700 votes were collected, and three Spirit of Oakland artists were selected!
The winning artists are Fernando Reyes (GEM), Juniper Yun (Sea Woman) and Shogun Shido (Abundant Seed).
And now, it is time to celebrate!
You are cordially invited to a vodka bottle launch party Saturday May 8th from 4 – 8pm where you can meet OAM artists, view a mural unveiling, and pick up a swag bag packed with goodies curated by Treecraft, the artists, and OAM!
The May 8th event will be held at Treecraft Distillery on Treasure Island at 849 Avenue D and will benefit The Spirit of Oakland project.
You have been locked up for so long – how good does it sound to – head out to Treasure Island, chill in the distillery’s open-air patio, try their signature Spirit of Oakland cocktail and pick up a limited-edition bottle of Vodka – all while supporting a noble cause?
A portion of the proceeds of each bottle sold go directly towards the individual artists and OAM.
Just place your order before May 8th and pick it up at the launch party at Treecraft’s Distillery and Tasting room. You can order here:
https://www.treecraftdistillery.com/shop
Additional information on the event can be found here:
https://www.treecraftdistillery.com/
Keith Block
RINA Accountants & Advisors
+1 510-873-0955
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn