Congressional Leaders Endorse Michelle Oyola McGovern for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6
EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Beach County Congressional Leaders endorsed Michelle Oyola McGovern for Palm Beach County Commission. Both cited Michelle's long history of serving her community, including her work as State Director for former Democratic U.S. Senator Bill Nelson in their endorsements.
"Michelle Oyola McGovern will be a great County Commissioner. For 17 years, I have worked with Michelle to support Palm Beach County families, seniors, and children. As a mother, executive leader, and community advocate, Michelle brings diversity and vision to keep moving Palm Beach County forward. I have seen Michelle in action - she is a force for good with a heart for public service. I'm proud to be part of Team Michelle," Congressman Ted Deutch.
In her endorsement, Congresswoman Lois Frankel stated, "I trust Michelle Oyola McGovern to serve as our next Palm Beach County Commissioner for District 6. As a mom, executive, and public servant, Michelle is qualified and prepared for the job ahead. I have known Michelle for over 20 years and have worked with her during my time as Mayor and now in Congress.
Michelle understands the district, knows the issues, and is a leader our community has turned towards to solve local challenges - I know I have. From fighting for women and families to supporting small businesses and farmers, to advocating for first responders and front-line workers, Michelle McGovern is a proven leader and the advocate we need today."
"I am honored to have the support of two great public servants with long track records of making a difference in the lives of Palm Beach County residents. Over the last twenty years, I have worked with Congresswoman Frankel and Congressman Deutch on a wide range of issues, including seniors, agriculture, economic development, water quality, and women's health," said Michelle Oyola McGovern.
Family, Advocacy, Public service; these ideals have defined Michelle Oyola McGovern’s life, shaping her personal and professional experiences while establishing a firm foundation of knowledge, understanding, and compassion for our community and its people. Michelle is proud to be a lifelong Palm Beach County resident, and she knows firsthand the challenges facing our community. First and foremost, Michelle is a mom who works professionally, regularly volunteers her time, and continuously gives back to our community through service and advocacy. We need her experience on the County Commission to ensure our families, businesses, and communities are represented by one of us – someone who truly knows District 6’s issues and appreciates our diverse and unique way of life.
Michelle Oyola McGovern has over two decades of policy, governmental, and community experience. Michelle began her career in public service with the Florida Department of Children and Families. Her career led her to work for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, first in his D.C. office and then as his regional Director for the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast. Michelle's job involved meeting with community and local elected leaders to discuss policy initiatives and identify federal dollars to support local projects. A proactive leader, Michelle was promoted to serve as Senator Nelson's Statewide Director overseeing a team of 10 regional directors and staff across seven regional offices throughout Florida. Michelle worked in these public advocacy roles with Senator Nelson for 18 years.
Michelle now serves as the Director of Government and Community Relations for a major healthcare system. She focuses on creating, guiding, and promoting positive relationships. Her work to help local leaders and the community navigate important health and medical issues over the last two years has provided Michelle with essential experience that will prove critical as our county deals with the impacts of COVID-19 and other issues.
Michelle also currently serves - or has served - on numerous organizations, including past President and Member of the Board of Directors of the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches; founding Member and President of West Palm 100; past President and Member of the Board of Directors of SunFest; Trustee of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches; President's Circle Member (Trustee) for the Wellington Chamber of Commerce; and Trustee for the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce. Michelle is also Treasurer of The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County and Chair of the Palm Beach County Advisory Commission on Women, where she continues her advocacy efforts.
Michelle is a proud mom to Emilia and Victoria and wife to John, the Village of Wellington's Vice Mayor. Michelle comes from a large Puerto Rican family, and she is the oldest of four sisters. A trailblazer in her way, Michelle was the first in her family to attend college. Her parents instilled a passion for service and the importance of hard work, honesty, and integrity in everything she sets out to accomplish. Michelle, John, and their two daughters live in the Village of Wellington.
You can learn more about Michelle Oyola McGovern and her campaign for County Commission District 6 online at:
Website: www.VoteMichelleMcGovern.com
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/VoteMichelleMcgovern
Twitter: www.Twitter.com/momcgovern
Instagram: www.Instagram.com/VoteMichelleMcgovern
Paid by Michelle Oyola McGovern, Democrat, for County Commission
Michelle Oyola McGovern
"Michelle Oyola McGovern will be a great County Commissioner. For 17 years, I have worked with Michelle to support Palm Beach County families, seniors, and children. As a mother, executive leader, and community advocate, Michelle brings diversity and vision to keep moving Palm Beach County forward. I have seen Michelle in action - she is a force for good with a heart for public service. I'm proud to be part of Team Michelle," Congressman Ted Deutch.
In her endorsement, Congresswoman Lois Frankel stated, "I trust Michelle Oyola McGovern to serve as our next Palm Beach County Commissioner for District 6. As a mom, executive, and public servant, Michelle is qualified and prepared for the job ahead. I have known Michelle for over 20 years and have worked with her during my time as Mayor and now in Congress.
Michelle understands the district, knows the issues, and is a leader our community has turned towards to solve local challenges - I know I have. From fighting for women and families to supporting small businesses and farmers, to advocating for first responders and front-line workers, Michelle McGovern is a proven leader and the advocate we need today."
"I am honored to have the support of two great public servants with long track records of making a difference in the lives of Palm Beach County residents. Over the last twenty years, I have worked with Congresswoman Frankel and Congressman Deutch on a wide range of issues, including seniors, agriculture, economic development, water quality, and women's health," said Michelle Oyola McGovern.
Family, Advocacy, Public service; these ideals have defined Michelle Oyola McGovern’s life, shaping her personal and professional experiences while establishing a firm foundation of knowledge, understanding, and compassion for our community and its people. Michelle is proud to be a lifelong Palm Beach County resident, and she knows firsthand the challenges facing our community. First and foremost, Michelle is a mom who works professionally, regularly volunteers her time, and continuously gives back to our community through service and advocacy. We need her experience on the County Commission to ensure our families, businesses, and communities are represented by one of us – someone who truly knows District 6’s issues and appreciates our diverse and unique way of life.
Michelle Oyola McGovern has over two decades of policy, governmental, and community experience. Michelle began her career in public service with the Florida Department of Children and Families. Her career led her to work for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, first in his D.C. office and then as his regional Director for the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast. Michelle's job involved meeting with community and local elected leaders to discuss policy initiatives and identify federal dollars to support local projects. A proactive leader, Michelle was promoted to serve as Senator Nelson's Statewide Director overseeing a team of 10 regional directors and staff across seven regional offices throughout Florida. Michelle worked in these public advocacy roles with Senator Nelson for 18 years.
Michelle now serves as the Director of Government and Community Relations for a major healthcare system. She focuses on creating, guiding, and promoting positive relationships. Her work to help local leaders and the community navigate important health and medical issues over the last two years has provided Michelle with essential experience that will prove critical as our county deals with the impacts of COVID-19 and other issues.
Michelle also currently serves - or has served - on numerous organizations, including past President and Member of the Board of Directors of the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches; founding Member and President of West Palm 100; past President and Member of the Board of Directors of SunFest; Trustee of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches; President's Circle Member (Trustee) for the Wellington Chamber of Commerce; and Trustee for the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce. Michelle is also Treasurer of The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County and Chair of the Palm Beach County Advisory Commission on Women, where she continues her advocacy efforts.
Michelle is a proud mom to Emilia and Victoria and wife to John, the Village of Wellington's Vice Mayor. Michelle comes from a large Puerto Rican family, and she is the oldest of four sisters. A trailblazer in her way, Michelle was the first in her family to attend college. Her parents instilled a passion for service and the importance of hard work, honesty, and integrity in everything she sets out to accomplish. Michelle, John, and their two daughters live in the Village of Wellington.
You can learn more about Michelle Oyola McGovern and her campaign for County Commission District 6 online at:
Website: www.VoteMichelleMcGovern.com
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/VoteMichelleMcgovern
Twitter: www.Twitter.com/momcgovern
Instagram: www.Instagram.com/VoteMichelleMcgovern
Paid by Michelle Oyola McGovern, Democrat, for County Commission
Michelle Oyola McGovern
Michelle Oyola McGovern, Democrat, for County Commission
email us here