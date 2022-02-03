I-95 South Lane Closures Scheduled Next Week for Guiderail Installation in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – Southbound Interstate 95 motorists will encounter single and double lane closures in both directions next week at several locations between the Route 452 (Market Street) and Route 352/320 (Edgmont Avenue) interchanges for guiderail installation under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Monday, February 7, through Thursday, February 10, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 5:00 AM to 6:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95; and

Monday, February 7, through Thursday, February 10, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through or near the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT's contractor will mill, overlay and rehabilitate the existing concrete pavement including 41 ramps; perform minor structural repairs to 15 of the 33 bridges located in the project limits; repair sections of median barrier; upgrade guide rail; install new pavement markings, delineators and rumble strips; repair and clean existing inlets and pipes; and replace damaged or missing traffic signs. The Pennsylvania Welcome Center just north of the Delaware state line also will be improved with concrete base repairs and new parking stripes, pavement markings and signs.

Allan A. Myers, Inc. of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $72 million project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to be completed in late 2023.

