Roughrider Express Now Offering Return Pickup and Delivery Services

An industry leader in delivery services has unveiled a unique service.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Roughrider Express today announced that it is now offering Return Pickup and Delivery Services.

“To better serve our customers through COVID-19, and during the holiday seasons, Roughrider Express is pleased to add Return Pickup and Delivery to our service offerings,” said Michelle Ligon, spokesperson for Roughrider Express.

Roughrider Express provides fast, friendly, and reliable delivery services to the DFW Metroplex and nationwide logistics solutions.

Ligon stressed that Roughrider Express, which also recently launched its frozen food transport solutions, is proud to call DFW home and strives to continue to provide an unmatched experience from start to finish for our North Texas customers.

The company spokesperson explained that with its Return Pickup and Delivery Services, customers can skip the line, save time, and let Roughrider Express return their items this year.

Ligon noted that while the company has grown over the years, it is still a family business committed to providing its customers with the best delivery service in DFW.

“Your need is our priority,” Ligon stressed before adding, “If you’re looking for affordable moving and delivery services but don’t want to compromise on quality or reliability, go with Roughrider Express.”

For more information, please visit https://roughriderexpress.com/about-us/.

About Rough Riders Express

If you’ve driven through Texas, you’ve probably seen road signs with the classic phrase “Drive Friendly – The Texas Way.”

As DFW’s hometown delivery service, we believe delivering friendly is also the Texas way. Fast, friendly, and reliable service you can count on every time. The Roughrider way.

Contact Details:

1011 S Pearl Expy

Dallas, Texas 75201

United States