Chicago Property Management Company Westward360, Merges with Las Vegas Based Building Better Community Management.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Westward360, a premier provider of real estate management services for community associations and rental property owners, announced today that it has merged its community association portfolio with Building Better Community Management (BBCM), a residential property management company located in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The BBCM portfolio and its location offers exceptional growth opportunities and operational efficiencies in addition to adding more than three thousand residential units to Westward360’s rapidly expanding portfolio. The BBCM team will join Westward360 to provide a seamless transition for its clients as well as continuity in service and management style.
"It’s yet another exciting step for us. BBCM’s client base consists of a great mix of properties that perfectly fit our model. Las Vegas provides many new opportunities and cements our footprint in that market. Joining our other offices throughout the country, this is another successful step in the continuation of our growth strategy." -Brent Straitiff, CEO of Westward360.
BBCM has been well regarded in the industry managing a diverse group of residential properties from condominiums to single family homes. The firm has a 99% client retention rate, provides exceptional customer service and is a leader in the Las Vegas market.
“We are excited to have Westward360 as a partner in the Las Vegas market. The Westward360 team is a class act and will allow us to scale in a way that will provide even better service for our clients. There is no question that Westward360 will add value from day one.” – Bill Rushakoff, CEO of Building Better Community Management.
Westward360’s experience and expertise have attracted great talent as well as both out-of-state and international investors. The combined entities will now collectively employ more than 250 full-time employees, serve rental owner clients in 35 states, as well as more than 10 countries, including Ireland, China, India, Canada, Singapore, Norway, Malaysia and Mexico and manage more than $7.5 billion in real estate assets.
Besides Straitiff, Westward360's leadership team includes: Brawley Reishman, CTO; David Westveer, CFO; Ian Duni, CSO; Nathan Brown, CIO; and Travis Taylor, COO.
About Westward360
Real estate management is complex and ever-changing, and we're here to navigate it with you. That's why Westward360 offers an all-encompassing partnership. Managing, maintaining, buying, selling, renting and investing — we're here for all of it. For more information, visit westward360.com.
Brent Straitiff
The BBCM portfolio and its location offers exceptional growth opportunities and operational efficiencies in addition to adding more than three thousand residential units to Westward360’s rapidly expanding portfolio. The BBCM team will join Westward360 to provide a seamless transition for its clients as well as continuity in service and management style.
"It’s yet another exciting step for us. BBCM’s client base consists of a great mix of properties that perfectly fit our model. Las Vegas provides many new opportunities and cements our footprint in that market. Joining our other offices throughout the country, this is another successful step in the continuation of our growth strategy." -Brent Straitiff, CEO of Westward360.
BBCM has been well regarded in the industry managing a diverse group of residential properties from condominiums to single family homes. The firm has a 99% client retention rate, provides exceptional customer service and is a leader in the Las Vegas market.
“We are excited to have Westward360 as a partner in the Las Vegas market. The Westward360 team is a class act and will allow us to scale in a way that will provide even better service for our clients. There is no question that Westward360 will add value from day one.” – Bill Rushakoff, CEO of Building Better Community Management.
Westward360’s experience and expertise have attracted great talent as well as both out-of-state and international investors. The combined entities will now collectively employ more than 250 full-time employees, serve rental owner clients in 35 states, as well as more than 10 countries, including Ireland, China, India, Canada, Singapore, Norway, Malaysia and Mexico and manage more than $7.5 billion in real estate assets.
Besides Straitiff, Westward360's leadership team includes: Brawley Reishman, CTO; David Westveer, CFO; Ian Duni, CSO; Nathan Brown, CIO; and Travis Taylor, COO.
About Westward360
Real estate management is complex and ever-changing, and we're here to navigate it with you. That's why Westward360 offers an all-encompassing partnership. Managing, maintaining, buying, selling, renting and investing — we're here for all of it. For more information, visit westward360.com.
Brent Straitiff
Westward360
+1 773-572-0880
info@westward360.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn